Live Streaming Pay-Per-View Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033, Featuring Key Player Profiles for UFC Fight Pass, Sky Group, Amazon Web Services and ESPN+

The global live streaming pay-per-view market reached a value of nearly $1.39 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.42% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $1.39 billion in 2023 to $3.11 billion in 2028 at a rate of 17.39%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.56% from 2028 and reach $6.69 billion in 2033.



Growth in the historic period resulted from increased internet penetration, increased disposable income per capita, deployment of high-speed 5G networks, strong economic growth in emerging markets and increase in government support. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were stringent regulations.



Going forward, growth of subscription-based streaming services, increasing demand for live educational content and online courses, the rise in adoption of mobile devices and smart TVs and increasing sports audience will drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the live streaming pay-per-view market in the future include high licensing fees and content acquisition costs.





The live streaming pay-per-view market is segmented by component into solutions and services. The solutions market was the largest segment of the live streaming pay-per-view market segmented by component, accounting for 64.3% or $898.21 million of the total in 2023. Going forward, the services segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the live streaming pay-per-view market segmented by component, at a CAGR of 19.68% during 2023-2028.



The live streaming pay-per-view market is segmented by verticals into sports, media and entertainment, education and other verticals. The media and entertainment market was the largest segment of the live streaming pay-per-view market segmented by verticals, accounting for 37.6% or $525.39 million of the total in 2023. Going forward, the sports segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in live streaming pay-per-view market segmented by verticals, at a CAGR of 18.24% during 2023-2028.



North America was the largest region in the live streaming pay-per-view market, accounting for 37.4% or $522.36 million of the total in 2023. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the live streaming pay-per-view market will be Asia-Pacific and North America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 18.60% and 17.83% respectively. These will be followed by South America and Western Europe, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 17.34% and 16.02% respectively.



The global live streaming pay-per-view market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up 24.74% of the total market in 2022. International Business Machine Corporation was the largest competitor with a 6.27% share of the market, followed by UFC Fight Pass with 3.67%, Sky Group Ltd. with 3.34%, Amazon Web Services Inc. with 2.68%, ESPN+ with 2.67%, Hulu LLC with 2.63%, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. with 1.99%, Brightcove Inc. with 1.06%, Vimeo Inc. with 0.30% and Fandango Media LLC with 0.13%.



The top opportunities in the live streaming pay-per-view market segmented by component will arise in the solutions segment, which will gain $991.53 million of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the live streaming pay-per-view market segmented by verticals will arise in the media and entertainment segment, which will gain $657.42 million of global annual sales by 2028. The live streaming pay-per-view market size will gain the most in the USA at $579.41 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the live streaming pay-per-view market include focus on launch of innovative platforms to improve consumer experience, strategic acquisitions to expand product range and capabilities, focus on investments to expand streaming services to new geographies and utilization of cloud-based over-the-top (OTT) platforms for sports streaming services.



Player-adopted strategies in the live streaming pay-per-view market include focus on enhancing operational capabilities through new product launches and enhancing business capabilities through strategic partnerships.



The report covers market characteristics; size and growth; segmentation; regional and country breakdowns; competitive landscape; market shares; trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider live streaming pay-per-view market; and compares it with other markets.

1) By Component: Solutions; Services

2) By Verticals: Sports; Media and Entertainment; Education; Other Verticals



Key Companies Mentioned: IBM; UFC Fight Pass; Sky Group Ltd.; Amazon Web Services Inc.; ESPN+



Countries: China; Australia; India; Indonesia; Japan; South Korea; USA; Canada; Brazil; France; Germany; Italy; Spain; UK; Russia



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; live streaming pay-per-view indicators comparison.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 225 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $6.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.0% Regions Covered Global





