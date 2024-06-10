DFCU Financial Completes Acquisition of MidWestOne Bank’s Florida Operations in Naples and Fort Myers

DEARBORN, Mich., June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DFCU Financial and MidWestOne Bank have finalized their previously announced acquisition of MidWestOne Bank’s Florida operations in the Naples-Marco Island MSA and the Cape Coral-Fort Myers MSA.



“We are excited to announce that the acquisition of MidWestOne Bank’s Florida branches is now complete. This integration brings both MidWestOne’s Florida customers and employees into DFCU Financial. We are eager to introduce our extensive range of products and services to the Gulf Coast of Florida, providing enhanced convenience and expertise to our new members,” said Ryan Goldberg, President & Chief Executive Officer at DFCU Financial.

DFCU Financial will now serve the Naples and Fort Myers areas, providing comprehensive banking services to individuals and businesses. All former MidWestOne Bank account holders will become members of DFCU Financial, ensuring a seamless transition at all existing locations. This acquisition adds Lee, Collier, and Charlotte counties to DFCU’s field of membership that already includes Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, and Sarasota, which are served by six offices in Tampa and St. Petersburg.

“We are excited to join forces with DFCU Financial and look forward to leveraging our combined strengths to better serve our communities in Florida,” said Michael Durkin, President, Naples and Fort Myers. “Our commitment to our customers remains our top priority, and this partnership allows us to enhance the financial services and support we provide.”