IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Stormer Santana, Director of Sales at Dalmore Group

The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers exclusive interviews with executives and professionals operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Stormer Santana, Director of Sales for Dalmore Group, a tech-driven investment bank and broker dealer on a mission to revolutionize the way companies raise capital online.

To begin the interview, Santana discussed his reasons for working with Dalmore Group.

“We focus on online fundraising. So, as Director of Sales at Dalmore, I have the opportunity to work with hundreds of founders on a quarterly and annual basis. For me, the why is really being able to work with passionate entrepreneurs,” Santana said. “Being able to hear the story and the purpose and the issuer’s why gets me really excited.”

Santana then discussed how companies are raising capital online in the current environment.

“We've been a broker dealer for 20 years now, hyper focused in online fundraising, and that was really started through the JOBS Act, which introduced Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF), Regulation A+ and then, of course, Regulation D. Reg CF allows you to raise up to $5 million in capital from anyone over the age of 18 – both accredited and non-accredited investors can participate. The general population typically doesn't have access to these private investment opportunities. So, now, what we're finding is that these issuers are leveraging these tools to go out to the masses, raise capital in volume from the crowd and really bring on a sense of community.”

“Then, there’s Reg A+, which allows you to raise up to $75 million in capital. That’s really our focus at Dalmore. We've been fortunate enough to participate with some of the really significant offerings in the U.S. and over 50% of all Reg A+ filings, per KingsCrowd. Finally, there's Reg D, which is reserved for accredited investors only. Of course, that's a very popular and common path to raise capital. Some of our issuers are leveraging CF, A+ and D concurrently in different strategies. At a high level, those are some of the exemptions that we're focused on and how issuers are leveraging them.”

Join IBN’s Jonathan Keim and Bell2Bell’s latest guest to learn more about the ways that issuers can increase the cost-effectiveness and predictability of the capital raising process.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com .

About Dalmore Group

Dalmore is a tech-driven, FINRA registered full service, broker-dealer on a mission to revolutionize the way companies raise capital online. With its focus on relationships and results, Dalmore is a people driven firm. Dalmore prides itself on hiring and teaming with professionals that bring integrity, quality and professionalism to its organization so that, through teamwork and a common vision, Dalmore can best serve its clients.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.DalmoreGroup.com

