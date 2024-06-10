NewLake Capital to Participate in Panel Discussion at Benzinga Cannabis Market Spotlight: New Jersey

NEW CANAAN, Conn., June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that Anthony Coniglio, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion titled “Lessons From Leadership”, on Monday June 17, 2024 at the Benzinga Cannabis Market Spotlight: New Jersey.



Benzinga Cannabis Market Spotlight: New Jersey Details:

Location: New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, New Brunswick, NJ

Panel Day and Time: Monday, June 17th at 9:45 a.m. ET

Panel: Lessons From Leadership: State of the Garden State

Website: https://cannabismarketspotlight.com/new-jersey/

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 32 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com .

