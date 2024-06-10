Global Medical Device Packaging Market 2024, Forecast to 2029 - A $54.1 Billion Opportunity with India Registering the Fastest Growth

Dublin, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Device Packaging Market by Material (Plastics, Paper & Paperboard, Metal), Product Type (Bags & Pouches, Trays, Clamshell & Blister Packs, Boxes), Application (Sterile Packaging, Non-Sterile Packaging), & Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical device packaging market is projected to grow from USD 39.9 billion in 2024 to USD 54.1 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The medical device packaging market is growing due to advancements in medical technology, rising healthcare demands, more stringent regulatory standards, and the shift towards single-use and disposable medical devices. Furthermore, increasing concerns regarding infection control and patient safety are prompting the adoption of superior packaging solutions.







By material, plastic segment to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Plastic is a major material in the medical device packaging market. The demand for plastic packaging in the medical device industry is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to its superior barrier properties, lightweight nature, and compatibility with sterilization methods. The demand for plastic as a medical device packaging material is expected to grow significantly. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing demand for medical devices globally, driven by aging populations and rising healthcare needs. Advancements in plastics technology are leading to the development of innovative packaging solutions that offer enhanced performance and functionality, further driving the adoption of plastics in medical device packaging.



By product type, bags & pouches segment to account for major market share



Bags & pouches hold the largest market share and are the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The benefits of bags and pouches in medical device packaging are numerous. They provide a barrier against contaminants, maintain sterility, and offer protection from external factors such as light, moisture, and oxygen, which can degrade the quality of medical devices. Their flexibility and versatility also make them suitable for various types and sizes of medical devices, enhancing convenience and ease of use for healthcare professionals.



By application, sterile packaging segment to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Sterile packaging is a major application in the medical device packaging market. Sterile packaging is a key player in the medical device packaging market, given its crucial role in preserving product integrity and ensuring patient safety. It's essential for preventing contamination throughout the supply chain, safeguarding medical devices from external threats like pathogens and moisture. With stringent regulations emphasizing sterility to mitigate contamination risks, sterile packaging is vital for maintaining product efficacy and regulatory compliance, making it a top priority in healthcare packaging.



By region, Asia Pacific medical device packaging market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific region is expected to expand at the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2029. offering significant growth opportunities for key players involved in the market. The expansion of the medical device packaging market in the Asia Pacific region is fueled by various factors, such as the development of healthcare infrastructure, increased healthcare spending, adherence to regulatory standards, government policies & initiatives, and an aging population. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea contribute to this growth due to their strong manufacturing capabilities and high rates of medical device production. China is the top consumer of medical device packaging in the Asia Pacific region, and several factors drive this demand. The country's rapidly growing aging population leads to a higher need for medical devices and, therefore, medical device packaging, used in various medical applications.

Research Coverage



The market study covers the medical device packaging market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on material, product type, application, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to improve their position in the medical device packaging market.

Amcor PLC (Switzerland), DuPont de Nemours Inc. (US), Berry Global Inc. (US), 3M (US), Wipak (Finland), Sealed Air Corporation (US), and WestRock Company (US), and other key companies are covered in the medical device packaging market.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 317 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $39.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $54.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Rising Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth During Forecast Period

Plastic Segment and US Led Market in 2023

Plastics to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

Bags & Pouches to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Sterile Packaging Application to Lead Market During Forecast Period

India to be Fastest-Growing Market During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers Surging Demand for Medical Devices and Healthcare Products Rise in Chronic Diseases Increasing Demand for Sterile Packaging

Restraints Strict Regulatory Compliance Volatile Raw Material Costs

Opportunities Development of Sustainable Packaging Options Expansion into Emerging Markets

Challenges Contamination During Storage and Handling



Technology Analysis

Key Technology Low-Temperature Sterilization Sterilization Packaging

Complimentary Technology Internet of Things (IoT) in Primary Packaging of Medical Devices



Case Study Analysis

Steripack Provides Functional Blister Solutions for Seamless Packaging of Safety Needles

High-Barrier Lidstock Maximizes Seal Strength and Maintains Peelability

Osteonics' Blister-in-a-Blister-in-a-Pouch Safeguards Implants from Detrimental Oxidation

Companies Featured

Amcor PLC

Berry Global Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Westrock Company

3M

Wipak

Sonoco Products Company

Sealed Air Corporation

Billerud

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Printpack

Proampac

Anqing Kangmingna Packaging Co. Ltd.

Oliver Healthcare Packaging Company

Nelipak Corporation

Aphena Pharma Solutions

Selenium Medical

Paragon Medical

Terramica Ceramics & Automation India Pvt. Ltd.

Pristine Clean Bags

Advin Health Care

Pak Pack Ltd.

Sabre Medical

Sterile World Technologies LLP

Millstone Medical

Gary Manufacturing

Hudson Poly Bag, Incorporated

