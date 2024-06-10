Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Company Profile - 2024 Product Pipeline Analysis and Ongoing Clinical Trials Insights

Dublin, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2024 Update" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is a source for data, analysis, and actionable intelligence on the company's portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides key information about the company, its major products and brands. The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.



Report Scope:

The report reviews detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments

The report analyzes all pipeline products in development for the company Intuitive Surgical Inc

The report provides pipeline analysis on all pipeline products of the company (by equipment type, by indication, by development stage, and by trial status)

The report covers detailed information on each pipeline product with information on pipeline territory, stage of development, device class, regulatory path, indication(s), application(s) and estimated launch date

The report provides detailed description of products in development, technical specification and functions

The report also covers ongoing clinical trials (wherever applicable) with information on trial name, trial objective, sponsor, trial design, trial status and phase, estimated start and end date.

Reasons to Buy:

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape

Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies by understanding the competitor portfolio

To formulate effective Research & Development strategies

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products, most likely to ensure a robust return

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying key players of the most promising pipeline

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

Develop competition strategies by identifying the status and likely launch of the competitors' pipeline products through review of the clinical trials, stage and of development, etc

Identify, understand and capitalize the next high-value products that your competitor would add in its portfolio

Recent Developments

Apr 18, 2024: Intuitive Announces First Quarter Earnings

Apr 16, 2024: Intuitive Surgical Receives Additional FDA 510(k) Clearance for Ion Endoluminal System (Ion Fully Articulating Catheter)

Mar 15, 2024: Intuitive's da Vinci 5 robotic system obtains FDA 510(k) approval

Jan 05, 2024: Severance Hospital Marks 'World's 1st' To Perform 40,000 Robotic Surgeries

Jan 04, 2024: Intuitive Surgical Received Additional 510(K) Clearance For Ion Endoluminal System

Dec 22, 2023: Department of Urology at Soonchunhyang University Bucheon Hospital Achieves 1,000 Cases of Da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgery

Oct 31, 2023: Intuitive Appoints Sreelakshmi Kolli to its Board of Directors

Aug 25, 2023: Max Healthcare partners with Intuitive on TPO centre

Jul 20, 2023: Intuitive Announces Second Quarter Earnings

Jul 20, 2023: Intuitive Announces Second Quarter Earnings

Key Topics Covered:

Intuitive Surgical Inc Company Overview Intuitive Surgical Inc Company Snapshot Intuitive Surgical Inc Pipeline Products and Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview Intuitive Surgical Inc - Pipeline Analysis Overview Business Description Intuitive Surgical Inc - Key Facts Intuitive Surgical Inc - Major Products and Services Intuitive Surgical Inc Pipeline Products by Development Stage Intuitive Surgical Inc Ongoing Clinical Trials by Trial Status Intuitive Surgical Inc Pipeline Products Overview Da Vinci SP Surgical System Da Vinci SP Surgical System Product Overview Da Vinci SP Surgical System Clinical Trial Da Vinci Surgical Stapler Cartridge Da Vinci Surgical Stapler Cartridge Product Overview Endoscopic Single-Hole Surgery System Endoscopic Single-Hole Surgery System Product Overview FLIm Optical Device FLIm Optical Device Product Overview Iris Gen 2.0 Iris Gen 2.0 Product Overview IS-001 Fluorescent Imaging Agent IS-001 Fluorescent Imaging Agent Product Overview Next-Generation da Vinci 5 Multiport Surgical Robot Next-Generation da Vinci 5 Multiport Surgical Robot Product Overview Next-Generation Multiport System Next-Generation Multiport System Product Overview Orpheus Device Orpheus Device Product Overview RF Laser Device RF Laser Device Product Overview SureForm Stapler SureForm Stapler Product Overview SureForm Stapler Clinical Trial Intuitive Surgical Inc - Key Competitors Intuitive Surgical Inc - Key Employees Intuitive Surgical Inc - Key Employee Biographies Intuitive Surgical Inc - Locations And Subsidiaries Head Office Other Locations & Subsidiaries Recent Developments Intuitive Surgical Inc, Recent Developments Appendix Methodology

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

meerecompany Inc.

Medrobotics Corp.

Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc.

Olympus Corp.

Medicaroid Corp.

Titan Medical Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Avatera Medical GmbH

Johnson & Johnson

Asensus Surgical Inc.

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u5cg9x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.