Participation notifications by BNP Paribas Asset Management SA

Brussels, June 10, 2024, 17:45 CEST - regulated information

In line with Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BNP Paribas Asset Management SA recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notifications indicating that they crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is a summary of the moves:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total June 4, 2024 3.02% 0.00% 3.02% June 6, 2024 2.97% 0.00% 2.97%

The most recent notification, dated June 7, 2024, contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notified by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Date on which the threshold is crossed: June 6, 2024

Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% downwards

Denominator: 105,876,416

Additional information: BNP Paribas Asset Management Europe SAS and BNP Paribas Asset Management UK Ltd are investment companies that exercise voting rights on a discretionary basis in the absence of specific instruction

Persons subject to the notification requirement: BNP Paribas Asset Management SA (SA 47000-75318 Paris cedex 09-France)





