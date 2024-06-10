Gagnon Line Construction Joins Alectra Family of Companies

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alectra Energy Services Inc. (a division of Alectra Inc.) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Gagnon Line Construction (GLC), a storm restoration and electrical services business located in New Brunswick.



The acquisition of GLC along with Alectra’s existing company, Holland Power Services Inc., will create the largest electricity grid storm restoration company in Eastern Canada. Both companies operate primarily in Eastern Canada and the United States providing emergency power restoration services in the wake of power outages caused by severe weather events. Gagnon also provides various electrical services to utility and industrial customers in Atlantic Canada, including specialized equipment testing, installation, maintenance and repairs to power infrastructure.

“The increased frequency of severe weather events is having a big impact on the utility industry and all customers,” says Brian Bentz, CEO of Alectra Inc. “This move to continue expanding our storm restoration businesses underscores our commitment to ensuring communities have reliable access to power. We're excited to welcome our new team members, bolster our fleet and help customers during the coming season for emergency storm response.”

Following this transaction, Gagnon Line Construction Founder and President Miguel Gagnon will continue to manage GLC operations under the GLC brand.

“We’ve been in the business of providing emergency power restoration since 1999, and we’re thrilled to be able to combine forces with a like-minded organization to make a bigger impact when communities need us most,” says Gagnon.

“The addition of GLC to the Alectra family will help us on our path to becoming the North American market leader in the provision of emergency power restoration services to our utility customers,” says Ray Robinson, President of Holland Power Services. “We are excited to welcome Miguel and his team.”

About Alectra’s Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra, through its subsidiary Alectra Utilities is the largest municipally owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. Alectra contributes to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions, helping our customers and communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow’s energy future.

About Gagnon Line Construction

Gagnon Line Construction (GLC) is an Electrical Utility Contractor headquartered in Saint-André, New Brunswick, Canada, that specializes in all aspects of the Electrical Utility industry, with a focus on high-voltage electrical storm restoration across the eastern seaboard of Canada and the United States. We also offer new, rehabilitation, and maintenance construction of distribution and transmission lines as well as substations. GLC is known for our quick responsiveness to customers and is continuously associated with top-quality operating practices with an impeccable safety record.

About Holland Power Services

Serving hundreds of communities along the Eastern Seaboard, Holland Power Services has one of the largest power restoration teams in Canada. With an impressive fleet of line trucks and support vehicles, experienced personnel and established processes and systems, HPS quickly and efficiently provides assistance to utility customers in times of need. After nearly three decades in business and with four primary locations within 100 miles of the Canada-United States border in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick, and a fifth location in Ellsworth, Maine, HPS has earned a reputation for professionalism due to the depth and breadth of experience of our people.

