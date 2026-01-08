Alectra’s community giving recognized with Imagine Canada PRISM Certification

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alectra Inc. has been recognized for its leadership in corporate social responsibility, earning the Imagine Canada PRISM Community Impact Certification for the 5th consecutive year.

This national certification recognizes companies that invest one per cent of their pre-tax profits each year into charitable and non-profit causes. The PRISM Certification, Imagine Canada’s national trustmark for leadership in community investment, highlights Alectra’s broader commitment to environmental sustainability, equity, diversity and inclusion, employee volunteerism, and Indigenous relations.

“Committing to our community to make it a better place is deeply rooted in who we are,” said Brian Bentz, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alectra Inc. “We’re honoured to receive Imagine Canada’s PRISM Certification once again, a recognition that reflects our ongoing commitment to making a meaningful difference in the communities we serve.”

Alectra was also recognized as a key corporate contributor to Imagine Canada’s white paper, “Prism Practices: Advancing Purpose-Driven Partnerships between Business and Community Organizations,” which highlights best practices for building long-term, purpose-driven impact.

"We are pleased to count Alectra as part of Imagine Canada's PRISM Network and to recognize their community investment efforts with this certification again this year," said Bruce MacDonald, President and Chief Executive Officer, Imagine Canada. "Making society a better place requires both long-term investment of time and resources, as well as intentionality. Through their values and actions, Alectra exemplifies leadership in corporate social responsibility.”

Established in 2017, the AlectraCARES Community Support Program provides consistent, application-based and multi-year funding to charitable, not-for-profit, and community organizations across Alectra’s service territory. Each year, the program supports initiatives focused on:

Food security and housing security

Mental health and access to health care

Indigenous support and reconciliation efforts

Vulnerable groups (seniors, children/youth, low-income households)

Environmental conservation and animal welfare

Scholarships, education and employment

Celebrating cultural diversity and equal opportunities for equity groups (visible minorities, 2SLGBTQI+, newcomers, persons with disabilities, women)





Through AlectraCARES, Alectra supports major regional health foundations including Trillium Health Partners, Guelph General Hospital Foundation, Royal Victoria Hospital Foundation, St. Joseph’s Healthcare Foundation, and William Osler Health System Foundation, among others.

To learn more about Alectra’s community investment initiatives, visit alectra.com/about-community-support, and Imagine Canada’s PRISM Certification here: imaginecanada.ca/en/prism.

About Alectra

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions. Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow’s energy future.

X: https://twitter.com/alectranews

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alectranews/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alectranews/?hl=en

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/16178435/admin/

Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/alectranews.bsky.social

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/alectranews

Media Contact

Ashley Trgachef, Media Spokesperson ashley.trgachef@alectrautilities.com |

Telephone: 416.402.5469 | 24/7 Media Line: 1-833-MEDIA-LN

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6f64f1f-aa4a-425a-a9f6-d0932e8596ed