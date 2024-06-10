The Multichain Marvels of the Mutant Cartel World: Immersive And Composable Storytelling

London, United Kingdom, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mutant Cartel World, by Novel Labs, launched as an independent storytelling layer to Yuga Labs' ($4bn) Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) ecosystem. It removes the borders of storytelling, community building, and IP ownership by leveraging blockchain technology in new ways. An ever-expanding lore-driven universe where characters are created as NFT collections owned by the community and narrative events are hardwired into pioneering Blockchain mechanics. The Mutant Cartel encourages the collective and composable imagination of its community in its story canon, whilst exploring technical frontiers made possible by this emerging technology.

This world-building approach of the Mutant Cartel has expanded and enriched the existing MAYC ecosystem and introduced its own character-collections to the wider decentralized community of Yuga Labs and its onlookers. The Mutant Hounds franchise by Novel Labs sold over $3m in primary sales, reached number one in the world for sales volume and sales trending on OpenSea during its launch weeks, and accrued over $45m in secondary sales volume in 2023. It employs a unique deflationary mechanic whereby an asset, or pair of assets, are irreversibly burnt from the Blockchain in return for new assets in the story-chain sequence. It gives holders the agency to progress across four story-driven generations of character activations on the Ethereum blockchain.

The Mutant Cartel community can look forward to the arrival of new character collections, such as the five breeds within the Mutant Hounds: Fusion on Ethereum, the HD recursive artwork of Mutant Hounds // Evolutions on Bitcoin, and the soulbound 3D Mutant Hounds: Fraternals.

The Mutant Cartel World bridges chains and develops art in multiple visual languages to offer holders different variations of their IP in pixel form on Bitcoin and as 3D companions purpose-built for Yuga Labs metaverse - The Otherside. Novel Labs is equipping its collectors with the tools to create their IP and then builds the platforms and bridges to participate in shareable worlds. One such platform is Serum City - their realization of the Mutant Cartel World in a blockchain-supported world builder and social trading game.

Built-in partnership with a16z-backed games producer - Faraway - Serum City plays out the developing and collective lore of the Mutant Cartel and features community-owned characters on a seasonal road to mass market launch. Its in-game economy is powered by ApeCoin and unlike traditional games, where progress is stored on the server, Serum City offers players decentralized ownership of their progress on-chain, creating a paradigm shift in ownership and allowing for tradeable value to accrue for players’ headquarters over time.

Following the success of its closed beta, Season Two will open the gates to prominent Web3 communities, introducing new and developing mechanics such as player-versus-player (PvP) and offering prizes, on-chain story activations, and feature the IP and products of holders across the wider ecosystem. Season Three will introduce the world of the Mutant Cartel and Serum City to the mass market, removing token gates and introducing new mechanics and a mobile option. These platforms are key to the vision of Novel Labs in productising their collective lore and elevating the personal IP of holders and their stories in them.

Novel Labs empowers the community with shared use of their IP to freely create with and see their characters as actors, allowing users to build digital identities and brands with their NFTs. It, therefore, creates limitless spaces for these characters to be deployed and aspires to be realized in games, transmedia, TV, and further decentralized ways that the community imagines.

“These are entirely new and explorative mediums for storytelling and collective ownership. Calum Morrison, the Co-founder of Novel Labs, states. "Collectors can create with their IP, house them on historic canvases on Bitcoin, and participate in a composite ecosystem where people are proactively building for the community.”

“The Mutant Cartel started as a group of collectors that wanted to create with their Mutant NFTs. Storytelling is the stitching between everything we do. The wrapper and the glue. Whether it’s bridging chains, community building, game development, or transmedia. Everything is connected on-chain and in story.”

“There’s a lot of fanfare in the digital asset space and negative perceptions of NFTs and on-chain identity can distract people from some of the truly amazing innovations that are being born with IP and community. It’s time we reset the public discourse.”

The Mutant Cartel will continue its quest toward a decentralized community for builders and participators in the arrival of a token-backed decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) and a story-centric homebase. Intended as a new approach to reimagine and remedy governance, reward builders, and encourage participation with an elected committee of holders to help steer decision-making in the direction of the community.

