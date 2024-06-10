Global Essential Oils Report 2024: With Incidence of Anxiety Disorders and Depression on the Rise, Essential Oils Emerge to Provide Relief

Dublin, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Essential Oils - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Essential Oils is estimated at US$9.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$14.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Distillation extraction method segment, which is expected to reach US$5.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.5%. The Solvent Extraction segment is also set to grow at 5.9% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $3.3 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7% CAGR to reach $1.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Market Trends & Drivers:

Rapid Growth of Aromatherapy & Natural Therapies Fuels Demand for Essential Oils

Rising Awareness about Preventive Healthcare Drives Demand for Essential Oils

Pharmaceutical Industry Emerges as a High Potential Growth Segment for Essential Oils

With Incidence of Anxiety Disorders and Depression on the Rise, Essential Oils Emerge to Provide Relief

Depression Emerges as a Major Mental Health Condition: Breakdown of Cases of Depressive Disorders by Region for 2023

Personal Care & Cosmetic Applications to Continue Spurring Demand for Essential Oils

Growing Use of Essential Oils in Food & Beverage Applications

Trend Towards Organic & Natural Foods Bodes Well for Natural Food Preservatives, Driving Opportunities in Essential Oils

Essential Oils Hold Potential as a Natural Pesticide

Lemon Essential Oil: A Commonly Used Essential Oil in Aromatherapy

Lemon Myrtle Essential Oil: Expanding Uses to Boost Growth

Use of Essential Oils in Vaping Gains Momentum

Organic Essential Oils Poised for High Growth

Growing Focus on Sustainable Production in Essential Oils Industry

Risks and Challenges of Using Essential Oils Restrains Market Growth

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Essential Oils Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Firmenich SA, Bath & Body Works Direct, Inc., doTERRA International LLC, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors Featured:

Firmenich SA

Bath & Body Works Direct, Inc.

doTERRA International LLC

Farotti Essenze Srl

Aura Cacia

Biolandes

Boutique Essential Oils Group (BEOG)

Eden Botanicals

Edens Garden

EOAS Organics (Private) Limited

Bulk Apothecary

Enio Bonchev Production Ltd.

artnaturals

Frontier Co-Op

Australian Botanical Products

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 492 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global



