Renewable Energy Procurement Market Set to Soar at 8–10% Growth Rate: Global Procurement Reaches 3,609 GW by 2022 | ELINT Market Research

Albuquerque, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With statistics supporting and expressing key insights, the renewable energy market has a bright future. According to the latest Renewable Energy Procurement Market research report, renewables in the pipeline crossed 3,609 GW by 2022, growing 8-10% compared to the 3,062 GW installed a year before. This trajectory marks an increasing momentum into the renewable energy space founded on the global propensity toward cleaner, more sustainable forms of energy. This growing preference will reflect growth in environmental awareness and indicate a substantial shift towards eco-friendly energy solutions, thus driving innovation and investment opportunities in the renewable energy space globally.

Tangible examples across various regions further underscore the burgeoning growth of the renewable energy market. Instances of accelerating solar installation capacity in new solar markets like India and China and considerable investments in wind energy projects across Europe and North America are strong indicators of renewable energy sources' increased traction and viability. These are not only observable, proving the statistical forecasts, but also the real cases depicting how this emerging market trend would change the world's energy landscape in a matter of time towards sustainability and environmental concern.

Request a FREE Sample Copy of Renewable Energy Procurement Market here: https://elintmarketresearch.com/procurement-intelligence/renewable-energy/?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=raj#request-free-sample

Government Policies, Technological Breakthroughs, and Climate Imperatives Propel Growth in Renewable Energy Market

Government policies and the regulatory framework shape the contours of the landscape for renewable energy through incentives, subsidies, tax credits, and supportive market conditions. Renewable portfolio standards and feed-in tariffs encourage investment in renewable energy projects, stimulating renewable energy market growth. The renewable energy sector has been, and will continue to be, a significant part of radical innovation that has allowed the world to develop better, more cost-effective, and scalable technologies. The development of solar photovoltaic (PV), wind turbines, storage of energy, and integration in the system grid breakthroughs are the enhancements that have made renewable energy sources feasible and competitive.

From an energy perspective, the need to shift to renewable sources arises from realizing the impact of environmental degradation, air pollution, and effects deriving from climate change, all of which call for a sense of urgency. With the increasing number of customers and corporations needing sustainable and socially responsible entities, there is a growing appetite for clean, renewable energy. The call to limit greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate risks sets the tone for the attractiveness of renewable energy market projects, from utility-scale to distributed ones. The costs of energy have fallen, with solar and wind power being cost-competitive with coal, natural gas, and nuclear power across more and more places.

Key Highlights for the Renewable Energy Market

Solar energy has been a front-runner in the global market from 2022 to 2023. It has been driven by technology development and the reduction of costs for solar panels, augmented by government policies encouraging the adoption of solar power. The solar segment has maintained its first place over the others in the market, as it always has, according to forecasts set for a time beyond 2023.

The industrial segment marked its place as first rank in the market for 2022-2023. The dominance of the industrial sector comes mainly due to the industry's large energy requirements, opportunities to save costs with renewable alternatives, and corporate sustainability agendas. Expectations are that the share will further rise in the industrial sector post-2023, maintaining a significant role in driving the utilization of renewable energy.

Browse the summary of the report and complete Table of Contents (TOC) here: https://elintmarketresearch.com/procurement-intelligence/renewable-energy/?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=raj

Renewable Energy Market Regional Scope

As pointed out, solar energy is one of the driving forces of renewable energy with different regional maturity levels worldwide. The global renewable landscape is ever-dynamic, characterized by shifts depicting dynamism and differences in regions that define the industry's course. China, the United States, Germany, Japan, and India are leading high-growth, mature markets. The string has emerged as the leading nation in developing and deploying solar power technologies, which should contribute to favoring governmental policies, robust infrastructural frames, and increased awareness related to environmental benefits in favor of renewable energy sources.

However, one should underline that the renewable energy market is highly varied, and even in certain geographical regions, it differs from country to country. Some of the countries that manifest potential between commencing new projects and upgrading the energy infrastructure already in place to accommodate renewable sources comprise India, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan. In contrast, the low level of market maturity in South Africa and Peru finds them at the nascent stages of solar energy development.

Major Developments in the Renewable Energy Market

Adani Green Energy, India's significant renewable power space, has commissioned a 150-megawatt solar power plant. The site is now recognized as the world's largest energy park in Gujarat, India. The inauguration of this energy park not only means a win for Adani Green Energy but also indicates new times for renewable energy initiatives in the country.

Ib vogt, a leading key player in the renewable energy industry, announces the closing of its EUR 67.5 million financing for its 418 MWp solar portfolio in Spain. This way, ib vogt will accelerate the development and implementation of its solar portfolio in Spain, contributing simultaneously to the goals of renewable energies and helping the country transition from fossil fuels.

Key Players in the Renewable Energy Market

Some key players dominate the scenario in the dynamic landscape of the renewable energy market, leading innovation and progress toward sustainable energy solutions. Top leading-the-way forerunners include Siemens Gamesa, Suzlon Energy, EDF Renewables, Engie Group, General Electric, First Solar, Senvion, Trinity Solar, E ON Renewables, Dong Energy, Petrobras, ENAP, Tata Power, CHINT Group, Suzlon, Sustainable Power Solutions, and Nordex. These companies, unique in their expertise and available resources, form the backbone of global sustainability agendas and the transition to higher sustainable energy sources. Furthermore, the first industry giants, being the leaders in their field, are mutually creating an ecosystem for cooperation based on the knowledge transfer and development of technology.

For more information, custom requirements, and discounts contact us @ https://elintmarketresearch.com/contact-us/?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=raj

Key Questions Addressed in the Renewable Energy Market

According to the research report, what is the expected growth in the renewable energy market?

The figures are taken to be projections, giving an average growth rate of 8-10% by the year 2022. It is, therefore, a total procurement of 3,609 GW.

What are the central regions contributing to the growth of the renewable energy market?

It is mainly the governmental policies and infrastructures, mostly in emerging but also in developed high-growth mature markets like China, the United States, Germany, Japan, and India, leading the market.

How does the report emphasize the transformative potential of the renewable energy market?

The report outlines the global trend towards cleaner, sustainable energy sources, with environmental awareness fueling the imperative to avert climate risks. In other words, the report has shown precisely the potential renewable sources of energy have in transforming the landscape of global energy into a sustainable one.

More Related Reports:

Biodiesel Procurement Market

Bioenergy Procurement Market

Biomass Procurement Market

Photovoltaic Panels Procurement Market

Water Procurement Market

About Us:

ELINT Market Research is the Procurement Market Intelligence and advisory unit of BE Compliant LLC. Providing accurate and easy-to-consume procurement market intelligence. Accurate category insights and data can be hard to find however with ELINT, pricing data, supplier intelligence and contract strategies are available at a click.

Address:

ELINT Market Research, a Unit of Be Compliant LLC, 317 Commercial St. NE, Ste. A, PMB 379, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Phone:

USA +1 505-908-9208 ‎

Asia +91 893-9803-656

Email:

info@elintmarketresearch.com