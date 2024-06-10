Global Icon Shania Twain and Diamond-Selling Canadian Rockers Our Lady Peace to Headline Rogers Festival at the Final Concert Series in Edmonton

NHL and Rogers to Co-Host Free Concerts Outside Rogers Place Before Game 3 & 4

Rogers Holding National Customer Contest for Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Hockey League (NHL) and Rogers today announced plans for the Rogers Festival at the Final concert series to celebrate the 2024 Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers. Global superstar and five-time GRAMMY winner Shania Twain and four-time JUNO Award-winning rock band Our Lady Peace will headline free musical performances outside Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Our Lady Peace will perform for fans before Game 3 on Thursday, June 13. Shania Twain will be the featured performer before Game 4 on Saturday, June 15. Both performances will begin at 4 p.m. MT in Scotiabank Fan Park outside Rogers Place before the 6 p.m. MT game times.

Both concerts will be open to the public. No ticket will be required to view the performances. Doors to Rogers Place will open at 4:30 p.m. MT for fans with tickets to each game.

Portions of each performance will be featured in coverage of the Stanley Cup Final game broadcasts, which begin at 6 p.m. MT / 8 p.m. ET on Sportsnet, Sportsnet+, TVA Sports and CBC in Canada and ABC, ESPN6+ and ESPN Deportes in the U.S.

As the proud partner of the Oilers and the NHL, Rogers is holding a national customer contest, Bring Stanley Home, to send Rogers customers and hockey fans from across Canada to the Stanley Cup Final in Edmonton. Rogers customers have the chance to win 10 VIP trips for two to attend Game 4 at Rogers Place, premium viewing at the concert, along with travel and accommodation. Fans can visit Rogers.com/StanleyCup to enter for a chance to win. The Bring Stanley Home contest is part of a new national program, Rogers Beyond the Seat, that delivers premier sports and entertainment experiences to Rogers customers across the country. Special concert viewing will be reserved for Rogers customers as part of the program.

Rogers Festival at the Final is produced by NHL Entertainment. For up-to-date information on the Stanley Cup Final and the concert series, follow the NHL on Instagram, X and TikTok.

About Our Lady Peace

Our Lady Peace is one of the most successful Canadian bands of the post-grunge era, achieving widespread acclaim with multi-platinum-selling albums and global hits like "Superman's Dead," "Clumsy," and "Somewhere Out There." Celebrating 30 years since their debut album "Naveed" and 25 years of "Happiness...Is Not A Fish That You Can Catch" in 2024, the band has sold over 5 million albums worldwide and accumulated more than 360 million streams to date. They are one of only 13 Music Canada Diamond-certified artists, boasting 3x-Triple and 5x-Double Platinum certifications from Music Canada. Our Lady Peace has achieved 19 Top 10 radio hits in Canada, including five number one singles. The band has won four JUNO Awards and ten MuchMusic Video Awards, making them one of the most awarded groups in MMVA history. They have toured globally with acts like The Rolling Stones, Guns N' Roses, Smashing Pumpkins, The Stereophonics, Foo Fighters, and Alanis Morissette. They also launched their iconic music festival, Summersault, and have played at legendary festivals including Woodstock ’99 and Live 8. New music from Our Lady Peace is forthcoming this year. The current lineup consists of Raine Maida (lead vocalist), Duncan Coutts (bass), Steve Mazur (guitar), and Jason Pierce (drums).

About Shania Twain

Global Superstar, Celebrated Songwriter, and Style Icon Shania Twain is a five-time GRAMMY winner and one of music and fashion’s most renowned trailblazers. With six albums released and more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, Twain remains the top-selling female country pop artist of all time. Her hits include “Any Man of Mine,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” “You’re Still the One” and “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!”. Shania was the first artist in history to release 3 consecutive diamond-certified albums. Twain’s first album in 15 years, NOW, was released in September 2017 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 albums, making it the first female country release in over 3 years to top the all-genre chart. The release was followed by a year-long sold-out NOW World Tour. In 2021, Shania kicked off her second residency in Las Vegas called “Let’s Go!” which completely sold out and continued through September 2022. In July 2022, Netflix released “Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl,” a brand-new, career-spanning documentary on Twain’s life and career with an accompanying Highlights album. Most recently, Shania released her sixth full-length album Queen of Me on February 3, 2023, via Republic Nashville, which received glowing reviews from NPR, Rolling Stone, Consequence, Billboard, Variety, and many more. In April 2023, Shania kicked off her sold-out global Queen of Me tour, which ran through November 2023, and was one of the Top 10 highest-grossing country tours of the year. This year Shania returned to Las Vegas for her third residency entitled “Come On Over!”.

Media Contacts:

NHL: Delia Brengel | dbrengel@nhl.com

NHL: Peter Axtman | axtman@ssmandl.com

Rogers: media@rci.rogers.com, 1-844-226-1338