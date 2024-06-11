Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 23

Company announcement no. 38
 

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement 1,360,000   164,531,000
03 June 202414,000127.471,784,580
04 June 202417,000124.712,120,070
05 June 2024---
06 June 202418,000122.542,205,720
07 June 202419,000124.722,368,920
Total week 23 68,000   8,479,290
Total accumulated 1.428.000   173.010.290

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 1,600,871 treasury shares. equal to 1.36 % of the Bank’s share capital.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum. Head of Investor Relations. on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation


