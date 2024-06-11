North America Wood Coatings Industry 2024: Sustainable Formulations will be a Transformative Megatrend, Driving Research & Development Initiatives

Dublin, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Wood Coatings Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North American wood coatings industry is experiencing a significant boost, driven by the growth of the construction sector. With rising environmental concerns, sustainable formulations and efficient application techniques are the key trends that will influence the North American wood coatings industry in the coming years. There is also an increased demand for customization, driving manufacturers to adopt more flexible manufacturing processes and new business models that can adapt to changing needs.



This study offers a detailed value chain analysis, segmenting the industry by key end-use application segments, namely, furniture & kitchen cabinetry, doors & windows, flooring, siding, and decking. For each segment, the study provides country-wise volume consumption and revenue estimates, including revenue and volume estimates by sub-segment. Revenue estimates and market share by formulation technology have also been provided, as well as key regional insights and trends for each end-use industry application.



The study identifies the factors that are driving and restraining growth in this industry and highlights the key growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage. The base year is 2023, and the forecast period is from 2024 to 2030.

Key Growth Opportunities

Sustainable Wood Coatings

Strategic Partnerships

Mergers & Acquisitions

New Colour Shades for Kitchen Cabinetry and RTA Furniture

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Metrics

Percent Revenue by Formulation Technology

Value Chain

Value Chain Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Country

Volume Forecast by Country

Average Price Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast by Application/Sub-application

Revenue Share

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Furniture & Kitchen Cabinetry

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Sub-application

Volume Forecast by Sub-application

Percent Volume of Sub-application by Country

Revenue Forecast by Country

Volume Forecast by Country

Key Insights and Trends

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Doors & Windows

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Sub-application

Volume Forecast by Sub-application

Revenue Forecast by Country

Volume Forecast by Country

Key Insights and Trends

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Flooring

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Country

Volume Forecast by Country

Key Insights and Trends

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Siding

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Sub-application

Volume Forecast by Sub-application

Revenue Forecast by Country

Volume Forecast by Country

Key Insights and Trends

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Decking

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Country

Volume Forecast by Country

Key Insights and Trends

Representative List - Exterior Wood Product Suppliers

Exterior Wood Product (Exterior Doors, Exterior Siding, and Decking) Suppliers

