North America Wood Coatings Industry 2024: Sustainable Formulations will be a Transformative Megatrend, Driving Research & Development Initiatives

The North American wood coatings industry is experiencing a significant boost, driven by the growth of the construction sector. With rising environmental concerns, sustainable formulations and efficient application techniques are the key trends that will influence the North American wood coatings industry in the coming years. There is also an increased demand for customization, driving manufacturers to adopt more flexible manufacturing processes and new business models that can adapt to changing needs.
This study offers a detailed value chain analysis, segmenting the industry by key end-use application segments, namely, furniture & kitchen cabinetry, doors & windows, flooring, siding, and decking. For each segment, the study provides country-wise volume consumption and revenue estimates, including revenue and volume estimates by sub-segment. Revenue estimates and market share by formulation technology have also been provided, as well as key regional insights and trends for each end-use industry application.
The study identifies the factors that are driving and restraining growth in this industry and highlights the key growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage. The base year is 2023, and the forecast period is from 2024 to 2030.
Key Growth Opportunities
- Sustainable Wood Coatings
- Strategic Partnerships
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- New Colour Shades for Kitchen Cabinetry and RTA Furniture
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Growth Metrics
- Percent Revenue by Formulation Technology
- Value Chain
- Value Chain Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Volume Forecast by Country
- Average Price Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast by Application/Sub-application
- Revenue Share
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Furniture & Kitchen Cabinetry
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Sub-application
- Volume Forecast by Sub-application
- Percent Volume of Sub-application by Country
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Volume Forecast by Country
- Key Insights and Trends
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Doors & Windows
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Sub-application
- Volume Forecast by Sub-application
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Volume Forecast by Country
- Key Insights and Trends
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Flooring
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Volume Forecast by Country
- Key Insights and Trends
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Siding
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Sub-application
- Volume Forecast by Sub-application
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Volume Forecast by Country
- Key Insights and Trends
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Decking
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Volume Forecast by Country
- Key Insights and Trends
Representative List - Exterior Wood Product Suppliers
- Exterior Wood Product (Exterior Doors, Exterior Siding, and Decking) Suppliers
