2024 Connected Vehicle Growth Outlook: 2024 Anticipated as a Landmark Year for Connected Vehicle Advancements

Dublin, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 Connected Vehicle Growth Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Connected vehicles is one of the most technologically advanced domains in the automotive industry with far-reaching impacts. Connected vehicles, with all its facets, has been a hot topic in recent years and is expected to continue to evolve in 2024 spreading its relevance outside of the vehicle to bring a connected lifestyle to vehicle users.
This project provides insights into:
- Upcoming technologies, features, services, and trends
- The 2023 market scenario and global and regional predictions for 2024, highlighting selected industry best practices
- The market by region (Asia-Pacific, China, Europe, India, Japan, North America, South America, South Korea, and the Rest of the World)
- Challenges that will reshape the automotive industry, particularly in the connected vehicle space
- Participants in different areas of the ecosystem, such as connected services, human-machine interface, connectivity, and navigation
The publisher interviewed thought leaders from original equipment manufacturers, Tier I suppliers, technology and telecommunications providers, and other diverse yet related stakeholders. Forecasts are based on three types of connectivity: smartphone, tethered, and embedded. Notably, the analysis examines the growth opportunities available to automakers and Tier I suppliers in the connected cars space for the next few years.
Top Trends Driving the Global Connected Vehicle Market:
- Hyper-personalized HMI
- Enhanced Focus on OTA Updates
- In-vehicle Media Streaming
- Renewed Focus on FoD
- Automotive App Stores
- In-vehicle Gaming Services
- Car-as-a-Payment Devices
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Environment
- Key Findings: A Recap of 2023
- Key Findings: Top 10 Predictions for 2024
- Notable Regulations and Mandates: A Snapshot
- The Regional Connected Vehicles Market
- OTA-enabled Vehicles: Regional Analysis
- Key OEM Partnerships
- Connected Vehicle Ecosystem and Related Markets
Transformation in the Connected Vehicles Sector
Ecosystem
- Research Scope
- Definitions: Market Segmentation
Global Economic Outlook, 2024
- Top 10 Trends for 2024
- Top 10 Growth Opportunities
- Global GDP Growth: Mild Global Growth Slowdown from 3.0% in 2023 to 2.6% in 2024 as Key Economies Lose Growth Momentum
- Inflation and Interest Rates: Headline Inflation will Continue to Decline; H2 2024 Will Shift Towards Rate Cuts for Advanced Economies
- Currency Trajectory: Dollar to Remain Strong in H1 2024; Emerging Market Currencies to Get Boost from Q3 2024 Onwards
- OIL Markets: Q1 OPEC+ Oil Production Cuts; NON-OPEC Production to Rise
- Labor Market: Moderate Unemployment Uptick; Positive Expectations Over Market Sentiment to Support Labor Hoarding
- Critical Minerals Supplies: Need for Economic Resiliency Will Bolster Cross-Border and Cross-Industry Partnerships
- North America: Economic Slowdown Amidst Discretionary Spending Pullback and Elevated Interest Rates
- Western Europe: Moderate Growth Pick-up as Inflation Headwinds Ease Gradually; Rebuilding Fiscal Buffers to Take Precedence
- Middle East: Non-Oil Growth Driven by Economic Diversification to Limit the Pullback Caused by a Slowdown in Global Oil Markets
- Asia: Emerging Economies to Drive Growth Momentum; Fiscal Measures to Support Chinese Economic Recovery
- List of Countries
Global Connected Vehicle Regulations
- Connectivity Regulation Snapshot
- The European Data Act
Global Connected Vehicle Trends
- Top Trends Driving the Global Connected Vehicle Market
- Trend 1: Hyper-personalized HMI
- Trend 2: Enhanced Focus on OTA Updates
- Trend 3: In-vehicle Media Streaming
- Trend 4: Renewed Focus on FoD
- Trend 5: Automotive App Stores
- Trend 6: In-vehicle Gaming Services
- Trend 7: Car-as-a-Payment Devices
- Impact of Trends by Region: 2024
Growth Generator
- Connected Vehicle Sales by Region
- Connected Vehicle Penetration by Region
- Product Type Forecast
- Product Type Snapshot by Region
- Pricing and Service Models
- OTA Enabled Vehicle Sales by Region
- OTA Enabled Vehicle Penetration by Region
- OTA Phases and OEM Strategies
Growth Generator: Regional Analysis
- Regional Analysis: APAC
- Regional Analysis: China
- Regional Analysis: Europe
- Regional Analysis: India
- Regional Analysis: Japan
- Regional Analysis: North America
- Regional Analysis: South America
- Regional Analysis: South Korea
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: In-Vehicle Entertainment and Gaming
- Growth Opportunity 2: Connectivity as a Means of Improving Road Safety
- Growth Opportunity 3: OTA-Enabled Platforms
Best Practices Recognition
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7gqef6
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.