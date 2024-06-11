2024 Connected Vehicle Growth Outlook: 2024 Anticipated as a Landmark Year for Connected Vehicle Advancements

Dublin, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 Connected Vehicle Growth Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Connected vehicles is one of the most technologically advanced domains in the automotive industry with far-reaching impacts. Connected vehicles, with all its facets, has been a hot topic in recent years and is expected to continue to evolve in 2024 spreading its relevance outside of the vehicle to bring a connected lifestyle to vehicle users.

This project provides insights into:

Upcoming technologies, features, services, and trends

The 2023 market scenario and global and regional predictions for 2024, highlighting selected industry best practices

The market by region (Asia-Pacific, China, Europe, India, Japan, North America, South America, South Korea, and the Rest of the World)

Challenges that will reshape the automotive industry, particularly in the connected vehicle space

Participants in different areas of the ecosystem, such as connected services, human-machine interface, connectivity, and navigation

The publisher interviewed thought leaders from original equipment manufacturers, Tier I suppliers, technology and telecommunications providers, and other diverse yet related stakeholders. Forecasts are based on three types of connectivity: smartphone, tethered, and embedded. Notably, the analysis examines the growth opportunities available to automakers and Tier I suppliers in the connected cars space for the next few years.

Top Trends Driving the Global Connected Vehicle Market:

Hyper-personalized HMI

Enhanced Focus on OTA Updates

In-vehicle Media Streaming

Renewed Focus on FoD

Automotive App Stores

In-vehicle Gaming Services

Car-as-a-Payment Devices

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Environment

Key Findings: A Recap of 2023

Key Findings: Top 10 Predictions for 2024

Notable Regulations and Mandates: A Snapshot

The Regional Connected Vehicles Market

OTA-enabled Vehicles: Regional Analysis

Key OEM Partnerships

Connected Vehicle Ecosystem and Related Markets

Transformation in the Connected Vehicles Sector

Ecosystem

Research Scope

Definitions: Market Segmentation

Global Economic Outlook, 2024

Top 10 Trends for 2024

Top 10 Growth Opportunities Global GDP Growth: Mild Global Growth Slowdown from 3.0% in 2023 to 2.6% in 2024 as Key Economies Lose Growth Momentum Inflation and Interest Rates: Headline Inflation will Continue to Decline; H2 2024 Will Shift Towards Rate Cuts for Advanced Economies Currency Trajectory: Dollar to Remain Strong in H1 2024; Emerging Market Currencies to Get Boost from Q3 2024 Onwards OIL Markets: Q1 OPEC+ Oil Production Cuts; NON-OPEC Production to Rise Labor Market: Moderate Unemployment Uptick; Positive Expectations Over Market Sentiment to Support Labor Hoarding Critical Minerals Supplies: Need for Economic Resiliency Will Bolster Cross-Border and Cross-Industry Partnerships North America: Economic Slowdown Amidst Discretionary Spending Pullback and Elevated Interest Rates Western Europe: Moderate Growth Pick-up as Inflation Headwinds Ease Gradually; Rebuilding Fiscal Buffers to Take Precedence Middle East: Non-Oil Growth Driven by Economic Diversification to Limit the Pullback Caused by a Slowdown in Global Oil Markets Asia: Emerging Economies to Drive Growth Momentum; Fiscal Measures to Support Chinese Economic Recovery

List of Countries

Global Connected Vehicle Regulations

Connectivity Regulation Snapshot

The European Data Act

Global Connected Vehicle Trends

Top Trends Driving the Global Connected Vehicle Market Trend 1: Hyper-personalized HMI Trend 2: Enhanced Focus on OTA Updates Trend 3: In-vehicle Media Streaming Trend 4: Renewed Focus on FoD Trend 5: Automotive App Stores Trend 6: In-vehicle Gaming Services Trend 7: Car-as-a-Payment Devices

Impact of Trends by Region: 2024

Growth Generator

Connected Vehicle Sales by Region

Connected Vehicle Penetration by Region

Product Type Forecast

Product Type Snapshot by Region

Pricing and Service Models

OTA Enabled Vehicle Sales by Region

OTA Enabled Vehicle Penetration by Region

OTA Phases and OEM Strategies

Growth Generator: Regional Analysis

Regional Analysis: APAC

Regional Analysis: China

Regional Analysis: Europe

Regional Analysis: India

Regional Analysis: Japan

Regional Analysis: North America

Regional Analysis: South America

Regional Analysis: South Korea

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: In-Vehicle Entertainment and Gaming

Growth Opportunity 2: Connectivity as a Means of Improving Road Safety

Growth Opportunity 3: OTA-Enabled Platforms

Best Practices Recognition



