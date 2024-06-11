European Power & Energy Outlook and Top Predictions for 2024: Accelerated Growth as Electrification Gains Momentum

Dublin, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Power & Energy Outlook and Growth Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Russo-Ukrainian war has dealt a massive energy shock to Europe, galvanizing policymakers into action. 2023 saw a raft of legislation being finalized, leading to the creation of a legal framework to drive investment in clean technologies. The implementation of these policies will be critical to their effectiveness.

Many of the easy decisions have already been taken, and Europe now has to find the right balance between the environment and the economy. Governments in the region need to ensure the transition to green energy without affecting economic performance. The threat for Europe is that pushing cleantech legislation too aggressively will make it challenging for many industries, already under pressure from global competition, to operate successfully.



This outlook provides insights into the dynamics at play in Europe's power & energy industry. It identifies key investment opportunities and the potential barriers to future growth. Power generation and transmission are at the core of the deliverable, but gas supply and hydrogen have also been featured.

Key Market Trends:

Concrete Actions by the EU on Energy Policy

Remarkable Growth for Solar PV

PPAs Providing Stability for Corporate Renewable Investors

Improving Market Dynamics for Offshore Wind

Powerful Growth in the Energy Storage Sector

Strong Investments in Grid Modernization

Extensions and New Builds for the Nuclear Industry

Gas Crisis Ends as Demand Falls and US LNG Supply Increases

Regulatory Progress for Hydrogen

Efforts to Re-industrialize Cleantech in Europe

Accelerated Growth as Electrification Gains Momentum

EU Advances Further on Emission Regulations

Key Topics Covered:



Growth Opportunity Analysis

Top Predictions for 2024

Top 5 Countries

State of Play for Clean Power - 2023

State of Play for Clean Power - 2035

Transformation in the European Power & Energy Sector

Ecosystem

Research Scope

What is Included in the Power & Energy Outlook Report?

Growth Environment

Growth Generator

European Power & Energy Sector Investment Forecast

Power Generation Capacity Forecast

Power Generation Installed Capacity and Electricity Generated

Annual Power Generation Investment by Country

Growth Generator: Power Generation Investment - Top 5 Countries

France - Power Generation Investment Forecast

France - Power Generation Sector Analysis

France - Power Generation Installed Capacity and Electricity Generated

Germany - Power Generation Investment Forecast

Germany - Power & Energy Sector Analysis

Germany - Power Generation Installed Capacity and Electricity Generated

Italy - Power Generation Investment Forecast

Italy - Power & Energy Sector Analysis

Italy - Power Generation Installed Capacity and Electricity Generated

Spain - Power Generation Investment Forecast

Spain - Power & Energy Sector Analysis

Spain - Power Generation Installed Capacity and Electricity Generated

United Kingdom - Power Generation Investment Forecast

United Kingdom - Power & Energy Sector Analysis

United Kingdom - Power Generation Installed Capacity and Electricity Generated

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Digitizing Power Assets

Growth Opportunity 2: Repowering Renewable Energy Assets

Growth Opportunity 3: Decomissioning Power Plants

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

