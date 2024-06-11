European Power & Energy Outlook and Top Predictions for 2024: Accelerated Growth as Electrification Gains Momentum

Dublin, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Power & Energy Outlook and Growth Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Russo-Ukrainian war has dealt a massive energy shock to Europe, galvanizing policymakers into action. 2023 saw a raft of legislation being finalized, leading to the creation of a legal framework to drive investment in clean technologies. The implementation of these policies will be critical to their effectiveness.
Many of the easy decisions have already been taken, and Europe now has to find the right balance between the environment and the economy. Governments in the region need to ensure the transition to green energy without affecting economic performance. The threat for Europe is that pushing cleantech legislation too aggressively will make it challenging for many industries, already under pressure from global competition, to operate successfully.
This outlook provides insights into the dynamics at play in Europe's power & energy industry. It identifies key investment opportunities and the potential barriers to future growth. Power generation and transmission are at the core of the deliverable, but gas supply and hydrogen have also been featured.
Key Market Trends:
- Concrete Actions by the EU on Energy Policy
- Remarkable Growth for Solar PV
- PPAs Providing Stability for Corporate Renewable Investors
- Improving Market Dynamics for Offshore Wind
- Powerful Growth in the Energy Storage Sector
- Strong Investments in Grid Modernization
- Extensions and New Builds for the Nuclear Industry
- Gas Crisis Ends as Demand Falls and US LNG Supply Increases
- Regulatory Progress for Hydrogen
- Efforts to Re-industrialize Cleantech in Europe
- Accelerated Growth as Electrification Gains Momentum
- EU Advances Further on Emission Regulations
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Top Predictions for 2024
- Top 5 Countries
- State of Play for Clean Power - 2023
- State of Play for Clean Power - 2035
Transformation in the European Power & Energy Sector
Ecosystem
- Research Scope
- What is Included in the Power & Energy Outlook Report?
Growth Environment
- Key Market Dynamics
- Trend 1: Concrete Actions by the EU on Energy Policy
- Trend 2: Remarkable Growth for Solar PV
- Trend 3: PPAs Providing Stability for Corporate Renewable Investors
- Trend 4: Improving Market Dynamics for Offshore Wind
- Trend 5: Powerful Growth in the Energy Storage Sector
- Trend 6: Strong Investments in Grid Modernization
- Trend 7: Extensions and New Builds for the Nuclear Industry
- Trend 8: Gas Crisis Ends as Demand Falls and US LNG Supply Increases
- Trend 9: Regulatory Progress for Hydrogen
- Trend 10: Efforts to Re-industrialize Cleantech in Europe
- Trend 11: Accelerated Growth as Electrification Gains Momentum
- Trend 12: EU Advances Further on Emission Regulations
Growth Generator
- European Power & Energy Sector Investment Forecast
- Power Generation Capacity Forecast
- Power Generation Installed Capacity and Electricity Generated
- Annual Power Generation Investment by Country
Growth Generator: Power Generation Investment - Top 5 Countries
- France - Power Generation Investment Forecast
- France - Power Generation Sector Analysis
- France - Power Generation Installed Capacity and Electricity Generated
- Germany - Power Generation Investment Forecast
- Germany - Power & Energy Sector Analysis
- Germany - Power Generation Installed Capacity and Electricity Generated
- Italy - Power Generation Investment Forecast
- Italy - Power & Energy Sector Analysis
- Italy - Power Generation Installed Capacity and Electricity Generated
- Spain - Power Generation Investment Forecast
- Spain - Power & Energy Sector Analysis
- Spain - Power Generation Installed Capacity and Electricity Generated
- United Kingdom - Power Generation Investment Forecast
- United Kingdom - Power & Energy Sector Analysis
- United Kingdom - Power Generation Installed Capacity and Electricity Generated
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Digitizing Power Assets
- Growth Opportunity 2: Repowering Renewable Energy Assets
- Growth Opportunity 3: Decomissioning Power Plants
Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q0olv1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.