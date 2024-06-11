First International Day of Play on June 11 calls attention to the importance of play

Toronto, Ontario, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most people know play is fun. But few people know that play is actually key to children’s learning, well-being, and development.

Canada’s Right To Play is looking to change that. We’re joining people around the world in celebrating the first International Day of Play on June 11, to raise awareness of the importance of play in children’s lives and ensure that every child can realize their right to play.

Fred Rogers famously said, “Play is often talked about as if it were a relief from serious learning. But for children play is serious learning. Play is really the work of childhood.” But a recent global study across 36 countries indicates that 78% of children say adults do not always think playing is important. Further, 73% of children do not believe adults take play, and how it can help them learn, seriously.

Global education experts increasingly stress the importance of play in making learning engaging, combating learning loss, and helping children overcome trauma and stress. In a recent article by the Brookings Institution global education experts noted that “Play is fundamentally important for 21st century skills such as problem-solving, collaboration, creativity, and more. Further, it can relieve stress and support emotional regulation. Play is not just for children – evidence indicates that it is critical for adults too.”

Canadian-headquartered charity Right To Play is proud to be one of the founding members of the campaign for the International Day of Play, which was declared by the United Nations in March with 140 member states supporting. On this first International Day of Play, we’re inviting Canadians to celebrate with us by pledging to play on June 11. We are also calling for increased investments in play-based learning and psychosocial support for children living in conflict and displacement settings so that they have the support they need to develop and thrive.

“Play is powerful. Through play, children explore and understand the world, learn how to collaborate and empathize with others, build the confidence to claim their rights, and develop a lifelong love of learning,” says Susan McIsaac, President & CEO of Right To Play International. “For close to 25 years, Right To Play has harnessed the power of play to protect, educate, and empower millions of children each year to rise above adversity. We are proud to be one of the founding members of the International Day of Play, working with partners to give global legitimacy to what children have always known: that play is a transformative force in their lives, and that every child should have the right to play.”

Headquartered in Canada, Right To Play has been protecting, educating, and empowering children to rise above adversity through the power of play since 2000. In 14 countries around the world, we work with children who are living in some of the most difficult places on earth, where poverty, war, marginalization, and displacement robs children of their childhood and the chance to play. In playful lessons and programs in schools and in the community, including programs in 70+ Indigenous communities in Canada, we help children learn and develop the skills they need to reach their full potential.

– 30 –

Media contact

Christina Palassio, VP, Marketing and Communications, cpalassio@righttoplay.com, + 1 647-429-0514

Spokespeople

Ellen Fesseha is Right To Play International’s Play Specialist. A former elementary school teacher, Ellen is presently completing a PhD in developmental psychology and education at the University of Toronto, with a focus on cultural perspectives of play-based learning. In her role at Right To Play, she provides expert technical guidance on how play-based approaches can support children’s learning and well-being.

Jennifer Slawich is the Director of Policy & Stakeholder Engagement with Right To Play International. Jennifer played a key role in the campaign for the International Day of Play, and is a passionate advocate for global education, gender equality, and protection. She is a dedicated play champion and works with Ministries, donors, and peer agencies to increase political and financial support for the role of play in advancing children’s learning and well-being outcomes.

Zoe Dibb is the VP, Program Quality and Impact at Right to Play. Zoe has extensive experience of co-designing playful and participatory programs and research approaches with young people, including through the establishment of youth peer research networks in Africa, Asia, the U.S. and the U.K. She lives in London.

About the International Day of Play

On March 25, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution to create a new International Day of Play, with more than 140 countries as co-sponsors. The annual International Day of Play will take place on June 11 every year, beginning in 2024.