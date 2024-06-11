Latin American Power & Energy Outlook 2024: Policy Support and Lower Project Costs Drive Strong Renewable Energy Growth

Dublin, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin American Power & Energy Outlook, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Hydropower will remain the leading source of electricity in Latin America throughout the forecast period (2024 to 2035), but renewable energy (RE) will experience substantial increases.
Utility solar photovoltaic (PV) power and onshore wind dominate total investment. Latin America's offshore wind sector is far less developed than those of Europe or China, but this industry will take off after 2030.
The region's ample availability of natural gas will drive investments in new power plants. Gas will see a modest decline in its share of the electricity mix; in terms of electricity generated, and in absolute terms, it will be nearly 50% higher in 2035 than it was in 2023. This change reflects the region's substantial reserves of natural gas that governments are keen to both utilize and monetize. Total electricity generated will increase substantially as economic growth drives higher consumption and production of hydrogen in states such as Chile. The region has been relatively slow in developing policy frameworks for hydrogen, but that is changing.
This outlook on the power and energy sectors in Latin America offers data and analysis for the following countries: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru. The study period is 2023 to 2035.
Key Market Trends:
- Election Season Drives Energy Policy Changes
- Progress toward the First GWh of FTM Storage
- Grids Undergo Strain
- RE Corporate PPAs Drive Industry Expansion
- Latin America Gears Up for Green H2
- Decentralization Goes Mainstream
- RE Bids Are Crucial for Energy Transition Laggards
- Biofuel Shows Strong Potential
- NG Upstream Activity Is Burgeoning
- LNG Capacity Is Scaling Up
- O&G Decarbonization: What Are NOCs Doing?
- First Carbon-trading Schemes Emerge
Key Topics Covered:
Analysis Highlights
- Top Predictions for 2024
- Top Country Markets
- The State of Play for Clean Power - 2023
- The State of Play for Clean Power - 2035
Ecosystem
- Research Scope
- What Does the Power & Energy Sector Outlook Report Include?
Growth Environment
- Key Market Trends
- Trend 1 - Election Season Drives Energy Policy Changes
- Trend 2 - Progress toward the First GWh of FTM Storage
- Trend 3 - Grids Undergo Strain
- Trend 4 - RE Corporate PPAs Drive Industry Expansion
- Trend 5 - Latin America Gears Up for Green H2
- Trend 6 - Decentralization Goes Mainstream
- Trend 7 - RE Bids Are Crucial for Energy Transition Laggards
- Trend 8 - Biofuel Shows Strong Potential
- Trend 9 - NG Upstream Activity Is Burgeoning
- Trend 10 - LNG Capacity Is Scaling Up
- Trend 11 - O&G Decarbonization: What Are NOCs Doing?
- Trend 12 - First Carbon-trading Schemes Emerge
Growth Generator
- Power Generation Investment Forecast
- Power Generation Capacity Forecast
- Power Generation Installed Capacity & Electricity Generated
- Annual Power Generation Investment by Key Country
Growth Generator: Power Generation Investment for Top 6 Countries
- Argentina: Power Generation Investment Forecast
- Argentina: Power Generation Industry Analysis
- Argentina: Power Generation Installed Capacity & Electricity Generated
- Brazil: Power Generation Investment Forecast
- Brazil: Power Generation Industry Analysis
- Brazil: Power Generation Installed Capacity & Electricity Generated
- Chile: Power Generation Investment Forecast
- Chile: Power Generation Industry Analysis
- Chile: Power Generation Installed Capacity & Electricity Generated
- Colombia: Power Generation Investment Forecast
- Colombia: Power Generation Industry Analysis
- Colombia: Power Generation Installed Capacity & Electricity Generated
- Mexico: Power Generation Investment Forecast
- Mexico: Power Generation Industry Analysis
- Mexico: Power Generation Installed Capacity & Electricity Generated
- Peru: Power Generation Investment Forecast
- Peru: Power Generation Industry Analysis
- Peru: Power Generation Installed Capacity & Electricity Generated
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Hydropower Modernization, Repowering, and Digitalization to Advance Decarbonization
- Growth Opportunity 2: Energy Decarbonization Services for Commercial and Industrial (C&I) Companies
- Growth Opportunity 3: Standardized RE PPAs for Small and Medium Enterprises
Key Conclusions & Future Outlook
