Latin American Power & Energy Outlook 2024: Policy Support and Lower Project Costs Drive Strong Renewable Energy Growth

Hydropower will remain the leading source of electricity in Latin America throughout the forecast period (2024 to 2035), but renewable energy (RE) will experience substantial increases.

Utility solar photovoltaic (PV) power and onshore wind dominate total investment. Latin America's offshore wind sector is far less developed than those of Europe or China, but this industry will take off after 2030.

The region's ample availability of natural gas will drive investments in new power plants. Gas will see a modest decline in its share of the electricity mix; in terms of electricity generated, and in absolute terms, it will be nearly 50% higher in 2035 than it was in 2023. This change reflects the region's substantial reserves of natural gas that governments are keen to both utilize and monetize. Total electricity generated will increase substantially as economic growth drives higher consumption and production of hydrogen in states such as Chile. The region has been relatively slow in developing policy frameworks for hydrogen, but that is changing.



This outlook on the power and energy sectors in Latin America offers data and analysis for the following countries: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru. The study period is 2023 to 2035.

Key Market Trends:

Election Season Drives Energy Policy Changes

Progress toward the First GWh of FTM Storage

Grids Undergo Strain

RE Corporate PPAs Drive Industry Expansion

Latin America Gears Up for Green H2

Decentralization Goes Mainstream

RE Bids Are Crucial for Energy Transition Laggards

Biofuel Shows Strong Potential

NG Upstream Activity Is Burgeoning

LNG Capacity Is Scaling Up

O&G Decarbonization: What Are NOCs Doing?

First Carbon-trading Schemes Emerge

Key Topics Covered:



Analysis Highlights

Top Predictions for 2024

Top Country Markets

The State of Play for Clean Power - 2023

The State of Play for Clean Power - 2035

Ecosystem

Research Scope

What Does the Power & Energy Sector Outlook Report Include?

Growth Environment

Growth Generator

Power Generation Investment Forecast

Power Generation Capacity Forecast

Power Generation Installed Capacity & Electricity Generated

Annual Power Generation Investment by Key Country

Growth Generator: Power Generation Investment for Top 6 Countries

Argentina: Power Generation Investment Forecast

Argentina: Power Generation Industry Analysis

Argentina: Power Generation Installed Capacity & Electricity Generated

Brazil: Power Generation Investment Forecast

Brazil: Power Generation Industry Analysis

Brazil: Power Generation Installed Capacity & Electricity Generated

Chile: Power Generation Investment Forecast

Chile: Power Generation Industry Analysis

Chile: Power Generation Installed Capacity & Electricity Generated

Colombia: Power Generation Investment Forecast

Colombia: Power Generation Industry Analysis

Colombia: Power Generation Installed Capacity & Electricity Generated

Mexico: Power Generation Investment Forecast

Mexico: Power Generation Industry Analysis

Mexico: Power Generation Installed Capacity & Electricity Generated

Peru: Power Generation Investment Forecast

Peru: Power Generation Industry Analysis

Peru: Power Generation Installed Capacity & Electricity Generated

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Hydropower Modernization, Repowering, and Digitalization to Advance Decarbonization

Growth Opportunity 2: Energy Decarbonization Services for Commercial and Industrial (C&I) Companies

Growth Opportunity 3: Standardized RE PPAs for Small and Medium Enterprises

Key Conclusions & Future Outlook

