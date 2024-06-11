Reducing Dead Miles in Electric Truck Fleets Using Connected Solutions Across Key US States

Dublin, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Analysis of Dead Miles in Electric Trucks Using Connected Solutions across Key US States" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Fleet electrification is crucial to reaching sustainability goals. It involves the transition of fleets from internal combustion engines to electric engines. The charging requirements of the fleet are evaluated to identify potential charging opportunities either en route at public charging stations or at depots through installed chargers.
Access to public charging is paramount for fleets in their electrification decision because of its many benefits, including zero upfront capital expenditure. The availability and accessibility of suitable public charger stations vary greatly by state and by city of operation. The distance traveled to access a suitable connector in a public charger station always depends on several factors, such as the electric vehicle's connector type and its preferred connector power, considering the segment of operation, the battery capacity, and the opportunity time available for the truck to charge.
Connected solutions that include navigation services to access available public charging stations with suitable connector types and preferred power capacity can reduce the dead miles traveled for charging. This analysis provides insights into the readiness of US states across connector types, the distance traveled by eLCVs to access charger stations across selected states and cities, and the impact of connected solutions across key segments.
Key Growth Opportunities
- Expansion into Newer Segments and Diverse Fleet Profiles to Gain Market Share from Early Adoption
- Collaboration to Expand the Availability and Accessibility of Public Charging Stations
- Tiered Packaging of Connected Solutions to Expand Revenue Opportunities across Segments
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Environment
- Connected Solutions in Public Charging Navigation for eLCV Operation in the United States
- Key Growth Opportunities by Industry
- eLCV Connector Types in the United States
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- An Overview of the Fleet Electrification Journey
- Public and Depot Charging
- Public Charging Stations Segments of Operation
- Factor Impact in Public Charging Station Access by Segment
Research Scope, Definitions, and Methodology
- An 8 Step Assessment Framework for EV Fleet Public Charging
State Readiness Score for eLCVs
- Readiness Score Parameters for Fleets Operating eLCVs
- Readiness Score Parameters for CPOs Catering to eLCVs
- State Readiness Score for eLCVs Featuring SAE J1772 Connectors
- State Readiness Score for eLCVs with NACS Connectors
- State Readiness Score for eLCVs with CCS Connectors
State Charger-distance Scores for eLCVs with SAE J1772 Connectors
- Charger-distance Scores for eLCVs with SAE J1772 Connectors - Texas
- Charger-distance Scores for eLCVs with SAE J1772 Connectors - California
- Charger-distance Scores for eLCVs with SAE J1772 Connectors - Florida
- Charger-distance Scores for eLCVs with SAE J1772 Connectors - New York
- Charger-distance Scores for eLCVs with SAE J1772 Connectors - Ohio
State Charger-distance Scores for eLCVs with NACS Connectors
- Charger-distance Scores for eLCVs with NACS Connectors - Texas
- Charger-distance Scores for eLCVs with NACS Connectors - California
- Charger-distance Scores for eLCVs with NACS Connectors - Florida
- Charger-distance Scores for eLCVs with NACS Connectors - New York
- Charger-distance Scores for eLCVs with NACS Connectors - Ohio
State Charger-distance Scores for eLCVs with CCS Connectors
- Charger-distance Scores for eLCVs with CCS Connectors - Texas
- Charger-distance Scores for eLCVs with CCS Connectors - California
- Charger-distance Scores for eLCVs with CCS Connectors - Florida
- Charger-distance Scores for eLCVs with CCS Connectors - New York
- Charger-distance Scores for eLCVs with CCS Connectors - Ohio
Cost Impact of Dead Miles across Segments
- Dead Mile Costs for eLCV Operation in the Construction and Jobsite Segment
- Dead Mile Costs for eLCV Operation in the Passenger Segment
- Dead Mile Costs for eLCV Operation in the Delivery Segment
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Opportunities for eLCVs with SAE J1772 Connectors per State
- Growth Opportunities for eLCVs with NACS Connectors per State
- Growth Opportunities for eLCVs with CCS Connectors per State
- Growth Opportunities for eLCVs with SAE J1772 Connectors per City
- Growth Opportunities for eLCVs with NACS Connectors per City
- Growth Opportunities for eLCVs with CCS Connectors per City
