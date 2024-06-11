Reducing Dead Miles in Electric Truck Fleets Using Connected Solutions Across Key US States

Dublin, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Analysis of Dead Miles in Electric Trucks Using Connected Solutions across Key US States" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Fleet electrification is crucial to reaching sustainability goals. It involves the transition of fleets from internal combustion engines to electric engines. The charging requirements of the fleet are evaluated to identify potential charging opportunities either en route at public charging stations or at depots through installed chargers.



Access to public charging is paramount for fleets in their electrification decision because of its many benefits, including zero upfront capital expenditure. The availability and accessibility of suitable public charger stations vary greatly by state and by city of operation. The distance traveled to access a suitable connector in a public charger station always depends on several factors, such as the electric vehicle's connector type and its preferred connector power, considering the segment of operation, the battery capacity, and the opportunity time available for the truck to charge.



Connected solutions that include navigation services to access available public charging stations with suitable connector types and preferred power capacity can reduce the dead miles traveled for charging. This analysis provides insights into the readiness of US states across connector types, the distance traveled by eLCVs to access charger stations across selected states and cities, and the impact of connected solutions across key segments.

Key Growth Opportunities

Expansion into Newer Segments and Diverse Fleet Profiles to Gain Market Share from Early Adoption

Collaboration to Expand the Availability and Accessibility of Public Charging Stations

Tiered Packaging of Connected Solutions to Expand Revenue Opportunities across Segments

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Environment

Connected Solutions in Public Charging Navigation for eLCV Operation in the United States

Key Growth Opportunities by Industry

eLCV Connector Types in the United States

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

An Overview of the Fleet Electrification Journey

Public and Depot Charging

Public Charging Stations Segments of Operation

Factor Impact in Public Charging Station Access by Segment

Research Scope, Definitions, and Methodology

An 8 Step Assessment Framework for EV Fleet Public Charging

State Readiness Score for eLCVs

Readiness Score Parameters for Fleets Operating eLCVs

Readiness Score Parameters for CPOs Catering to eLCVs

State Readiness Score for eLCVs Featuring SAE J1772 Connectors

State Readiness Score for eLCVs with NACS Connectors

State Readiness Score for eLCVs with CCS Connectors

State Charger-distance Scores for eLCVs with SAE J1772 Connectors

Charger-distance Scores for eLCVs with SAE J1772 Connectors - Texas

Charger-distance Scores for eLCVs with SAE J1772 Connectors - California

Charger-distance Scores for eLCVs with SAE J1772 Connectors - Florida

Charger-distance Scores for eLCVs with SAE J1772 Connectors - New York

Charger-distance Scores for eLCVs with SAE J1772 Connectors - Ohio

State Charger-distance Scores for eLCVs with NACS Connectors

Charger-distance Scores for eLCVs with NACS Connectors - Texas

Charger-distance Scores for eLCVs with NACS Connectors - California

Charger-distance Scores for eLCVs with NACS Connectors - Florida

Charger-distance Scores for eLCVs with NACS Connectors - New York

Charger-distance Scores for eLCVs with NACS Connectors - Ohio

State Charger-distance Scores for eLCVs with CCS Connectors

Charger-distance Scores for eLCVs with CCS Connectors - Texas

Charger-distance Scores for eLCVs with CCS Connectors - California

Charger-distance Scores for eLCVs with CCS Connectors - Florida

Charger-distance Scores for eLCVs with CCS Connectors - New York

Charger-distance Scores for eLCVs with CCS Connectors - Ohio

Cost Impact of Dead Miles across Segments

Dead Mile Costs for eLCV Operation in the Construction and Jobsite Segment

Dead Mile Costs for eLCV Operation in the Passenger Segment

Dead Mile Costs for eLCV Operation in the Delivery Segment

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Opportunities for eLCVs with SAE J1772 Connectors per State

Growth Opportunities for eLCVs with NACS Connectors per State

Growth Opportunities for eLCVs with CCS Connectors per State

Growth Opportunities for eLCVs with SAE J1772 Connectors per City

Growth Opportunities for eLCVs with NACS Connectors per City

Growth Opportunities for eLCVs with CCS Connectors per City



