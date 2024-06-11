Company announcement, Helsinki, 11 June 2024 at 2 PM (EEST)

Nexstim Plc: Disclosure of Major Holdings according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX) (”Nexstim” or ”Company”) has received a notification pursuant to chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Market Act from Kyösti Kakkonen on 10 June 2024.

The notification is based on the amendment to the Securities Market Act effective April 19, 2024, requiring shareholders to notify the target company and the Financial Supervisory Authority of their ownership and voting shares no later than two months after the enactment of this law if the shareholder's stake in the target company is at least five percent at the time the law takes effect and such share has not been previously disclosed.

% of shares and voting rights (total of 7.A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7.B) Total of both in %

(7.A + 7.B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 8.28129 8.28129 6,764,562 Positions of previous notification (if applicable)





Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 ja 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 ja 9:7) FI4000506811 560,193 8.28129 SUBTOTAL A 560,193 8.28129

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of shares, voting rights, and financial instruments Kyösti Kakkonen 0 0 0 Kakkonen-Yhtiöt Oy 0 0 0 Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy 6.41440 6.4144 433,906 K22 Finance Oy 1.866891 1.866891 126,287

Additional information: Kyösti Kakkonen holds 55.3 per cent of Kakkonen-Yhtiöt Oy, which holds 100 per cent of Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy. Kyösti Kakkonen holds 77.7 per cent of K22 Finance Oy.

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

The Company’s Certified Advisor is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

