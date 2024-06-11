Mindful Awards Program Reveals List Of 2024 Featured Winners Representing The Best of Conscious Companies

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Mindful Awards Program, an independent recognition platform highlighting conscious companies and products that mindfully make waves in the ever-expanding world of consumer-packaged goods, today announced the featured winners of their 2024 annual awards program.

The mission of the Mindful Awards program is to honor conscious CPG companies and products that offer healthier choices with an environmental and social consciousness in mind. This includes the use of natural or organic ingredients, transparency to consumers, workers fair wages pay, ensuring sustainable business practices, use of recycled, recyclable or upcycled materials, while still delivering an outstanding product. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world. All nominations are evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the consumer-packaged goods industry.

“A company’s ethos is playing more and more into the decision-making process as buyers evaluate a product in this crowded market. A focus on health, transparency, responsibility, and understanding the impact of their actions on humanity, put these companies ahead of the pack,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. “We’re thrilled that the 2024 Mindful Award featured winners represent conscious companies who purposely strive to make a difference and through their actions and innovation create products that shine above the rest. We couldn’t be prouder of the 2024 winners paving the way for the future!”

Winners span categories such as Food, Beverage, Home, Personal Care, Leadership and more, and have been judged around the concept of mindfulness.

The 2024 Mindful Award Featured Winners include:

Beverage:

CBD Beverage Product of the Year: Cloud Water

Coffee Product of the Year: RISE Brewing Co

Organic Coffee Product of the Year: Barrie House Coffee

Creamer Product of the Year: Chobani

Energy Product of the Year: RIOT Energy

Juice Product of the Year: Wonder Juice

Kefir Product of the Year: Maple Hill

Plant Based Milk Product of the Year: Ripple

Sports Drink Product of the Year: Local Weather

Snacks

Candy Product of the Year: Cibo Vita

Cheese Product of the Year: Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co.

Chip Product of the Year: Mozaics

Chocolate Bar Product of the Year: Madhu Chocolate

Chocolate Product of the Year: Chocxo Chocolatier

Complete Nutrition Bar Product of the Year: Zing Bars

Dried Fruit Product of the Year: Solely

Overall Organic Snack Product of the Year: Rustic Bakery

Nuts Product of the Year: Clif Family Winery & Farm

Overall Plant Based Snack Product of the Year: KEHO

Overall Snack Product of the Year: Once Upon a Farm

Food

BBQ Sauce Product of the Year: Bachan's

Bread Product of the Year: Dave’s Killer Bread®

Breakfast Meat Product of the Year: Niman Ranch

Burger, Plant Based Product of the Year: Abbot's

Egg Product of the Year: Vital Farms

Mac and Cheese Product of the Year: Myles Comfort

Foods

Nut Butter Product of the Year: Once Again Nut Butter

Organic Product of the Year: BareOrganics

Overall Food Product of the Year: Taylor Farms

Plant Based, Frozen Meal Product of the Year: Amy's Kitchen

Salad Dressing Product of the Year: Bella Sun Luci

Yogurt Product of the Year: Painterland Sisters

Supplements

Cognitive Product of the Year: Percepta®

Collagen Product of the Year: Isopure

Hydration Product of the Year: Plink!

Immune Support Product of the Year: Traditional Medicinals

Mushroom Powder Product of the Year: NOVA

Overall Supplement Product of the Year: fatty15

Probiotic Product of the Year: Amare Global

Protein Product of the Year: AGN Roots

Protein, Plant Based Product of the Year: Suja Organic

Sleep Product of the Year: Trace

Vitamin Product of the Year: Good Rāz

Wellness Product of the Year: Amazing Grass

Wellness Innovation of the Year: Blume

Wellness Company of the Year: Cymbiotika

Home

Candle Product of the Year: Adoratherapy

Cleaning Tool Product of the Year: Gear Hugger

Laundry Detergent Product of the year: Kind Laundry

Multi-surface Cleaning Product of the Year: Cleancult

Kids Product of the Year: Miniware

Overall Home Product of the Year: ProofPlus

Personal Care

Automatic Toothbrush Product of the Year: Beurer

Feminine Health Product of the Year: Organza

Hair Care Product of the Year: MASAMI

Overall Personal Care Product of the Year: Parissa Laboratories

Skin Care Innovation of the Year: Solar D Derma Tech

Leadership

Mindful CEO of the Year: Lorenza Pasetti, Volpi Foods

Mindful Company of the Year: Guayaki Yerba Mate

Mindful Innovation of the Year: KEY

Regenerative Product of the Year: Nautical Farms

About Mindful Awards

The Mindful Awards organization is devoted to honoring mindful companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry that are setting the foundation for our future. Mindful Awards are devoted to providing a forum for public recognition around the achievements in categories Food, Beverage, Snacks, Supplements, Home, and Personal Care. Our mission is to bring awareness to the benefits of mindfulness and its impact on society as a whole. We believe that through mindfulness, we can create a more compassionate and sustainable world. For more information visit MindfulAwards.com.

Media Contact: Travis Grant Mindful Awards travis@mindfulawards.com 949.667.4475