Mindful Awards Program Reveals List Of 2024 Featured Winners Representing The Best of Conscious Companies

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Mindful Awards Program, an independent recognition platform highlighting conscious companies and products that mindfully make waves in the ever-expanding world of consumer-packaged goods, today announced the featured winners of their 2024 annual awards program.
The mission of the Mindful Awards program is to honor conscious CPG companies and products that offer healthier choices with an environmental and social consciousness in mind. This includes the use of natural or organic ingredients, transparency to consumers, workers fair wages pay, ensuring sustainable business practices, use of recycled, recyclable or upcycled materials, while still delivering an outstanding product. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world. All nominations are evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the consumer-packaged goods industry.
“A company’s ethos is playing more and more into the decision-making process as buyers evaluate a product in this crowded market. A focus on health, transparency, responsibility, and understanding the impact of their actions on humanity, put these companies ahead of the pack,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. “We’re thrilled that the 2024 Mindful Award featured winners represent conscious companies who purposely strive to make a difference and through their actions and innovation create products that shine above the rest. We couldn’t be prouder of the 2024 winners paving the way for the future!”
Winners span categories such as Food, Beverage, Home, Personal Care, Leadership and more, and have been judged around the concept of mindfulness.
The 2024 Mindful Award Featured Winners include:
Beverage:
CBD Beverage Product of the Year: Cloud Water
Coffee Product of the Year: RISE Brewing Co
Organic Coffee Product of the Year: Barrie House Coffee
Creamer Product of the Year: Chobani
Energy Product of the Year: RIOT Energy
Juice Product of the Year: Wonder Juice
Kefir Product of the Year: Maple Hill
Plant Based Milk Product of the Year: Ripple
Sports Drink Product of the Year: Local Weather
Snacks
Candy Product of the Year: Cibo Vita
Cheese Product of the Year: Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co.
Chip Product of the Year: Mozaics
Chocolate Bar Product of the Year: Madhu Chocolate
Chocolate Product of the Year: Chocxo Chocolatier
Complete Nutrition Bar Product of the Year: Zing Bars
Dried Fruit Product of the Year: Solely
Overall Organic Snack Product of the Year: Rustic Bakery
Nuts Product of the Year: Clif Family Winery & Farm
Overall Plant Based Snack Product of the Year: KEHO
Overall Snack Product of the Year: Once Upon a Farm
Food
BBQ Sauce Product of the Year: Bachan's
Bread Product of the Year: Dave’s Killer Bread®
Breakfast Meat Product of the Year: Niman Ranch
Burger, Plant Based Product of the Year: Abbot's
Egg Product of the Year: Vital Farms
Mac and Cheese Product of the Year: Myles Comfort
Foods
Nut Butter Product of the Year: Once Again Nut Butter
Organic Product of the Year: BareOrganics
Overall Food Product of the Year: Taylor Farms
Plant Based, Frozen Meal Product of the Year: Amy's Kitchen
Salad Dressing Product of the Year: Bella Sun Luci
Yogurt Product of the Year: Painterland Sisters
Supplements
Cognitive Product of the Year: Percepta®
Collagen Product of the Year: Isopure
Hydration Product of the Year: Plink!
Immune Support Product of the Year: Traditional Medicinals
Mushroom Powder Product of the Year: NOVA
Overall Supplement Product of the Year: fatty15
Probiotic Product of the Year: Amare Global
Protein Product of the Year: AGN Roots
Protein, Plant Based Product of the Year: Suja Organic
Sleep Product of the Year: Trace
Vitamin Product of the Year: Good Rāz
Wellness Product of the Year: Amazing Grass
Wellness Innovation of the Year: Blume
Wellness Company of the Year: Cymbiotika
Home
Candle Product of the Year: Adoratherapy
Cleaning Tool Product of the Year: Gear Hugger
Laundry Detergent Product of the year: Kind Laundry
Multi-surface Cleaning Product of the Year: Cleancult
Kids Product of the Year: Miniware
Overall Home Product of the Year: ProofPlus
Personal Care
Automatic Toothbrush Product of the Year: Beurer
Feminine Health Product of the Year: Organza
Hair Care Product of the Year: MASAMI
Overall Personal Care Product of the Year: Parissa Laboratories
Skin Care Innovation of the Year: Solar D Derma Tech
Leadership
Mindful CEO of the Year: Lorenza Pasetti, Volpi Foods
Mindful Company of the Year: Guayaki Yerba Mate
Mindful Innovation of the Year: KEY
Regenerative Product of the Year: Nautical Farms
About Mindful Awards
The Mindful Awards organization is devoted to honoring mindful companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry that are setting the foundation for our future. Mindful Awards are devoted to providing a forum for public recognition around the achievements in categories Food, Beverage, Snacks, Supplements, Home, and Personal Care. Our mission is to bring awareness to the benefits of mindfulness and its impact on society as a whole. We believe that through mindfulness, we can create a more compassionate and sustainable world. For more information visit MindfulAwards.com.
Media Contact: Travis Grant Mindful Awards travis@mindfulawards.com 949.667.4475