Oxbridge Re’s RWA Subsidiary SurancePlus reports 49% Realized return on its 2023/24 DeltaCat Re Tokenized Reinsurance Securities

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: OXBR ) (“The Company”), together with its subsidiaries is engaged in the business of tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) initially in the form of tokenized reinsurance securities, and reinsurance solutions primarily to property and casualty insurers, today announced that its Web3-focused, subsidiary, SurancePlus Inc . (“SurancePlus”), earned an impressive 49.11% return on its tokenized reinsurance security, DeltaCat Re exceeding the initial ROI projection of 42%.



The DeltaCat Re digital security was offered to United States (“US”) accredited investors under Rule 506(c) of US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Regulation D and to non-US investors pursuant to Regulation S of the US Securities Act 1933, as amended.

Jay Madhu, President and CEO of Oxbridge Re, commented on the returns of the DeltaCat Re Token delivered by SurancePlus, “Last year, SurancePlus enhanced Oxbridge Re’s special purpose vehicle, Oxbridge Re NS, by integrating digital innovations and insights by offering an RWA tokenized security, thus making reinsurance more accessible as an alternative investment through the Avalanche blockchain. We are pleased with the impressive returns for DeltaCat Re token investors. Looking ahead, we are excited about the long-term prospects of our business as we approach the close of our capital raise for the 2024/25 EpsilonCat Re Token’’.

Disclaimer : This press release does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the DeltaCat Re tokens or the Series DeltaCat Re tokenized interests underlying the tokens (the “Securities”). The Securities are not required to be, and have not been, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, in reliance on the exemptions provided by Regulation S and Regulation D (SEC Rule 506(c)) thereunder. Offers and sales of the Securities are made only by, and pursuant to, the terms set forth in the Confidential Private Placement Memorandum relating to the Securities. The offering of the Securities is not being made to persons in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky, or other laws of such jurisdiction.

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR , OXBRW ) (“Oxbridge Re”) is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) as tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its subsidiaries SurancePlus Inc., Oxbridge Re NS, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.

Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.

Our Web3-focused subsidiary, SurancePlus Inc. has developed the first “on-chain” reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly-traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non-U.S. investors.

Company Contact:

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Jay Madhu, CEO

+1 345-749-7570

jmadhu@oxbridgere.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. A detailed discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on 26th March 2024. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s business, financial condition and results of operations. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release, even if the Company’s expectations or any related events, conditions or circumstances change.