Zscaler Strengthens Partnership with Google to Deliver Secure App Access, Data Protection and Security Insights

LAS VEGAS, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler Zenith Live -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, has doubled down on their partnership with Google to help organizations simplify and strengthen their approach to Zero Trust. The integration with Chrome Enterprise will provide hundreds of millions of enterprise users with advanced threat and data protection without the need for legacy VPNs or requiring additional browsers. In addition, the integration of Zscaler with Google Workspace helps prevent the exfiltration of sensitive enterprise data from apps like Gmail and Drive. And the sharing of Zscaler’s rich security telemetry with Google Security Operations enables organizations to strengthen their security operations, all from the cloud. This work with Google further strengthens Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange platform.



Legacy security approaches like VPNs create a massive attack surface allowing adversaries to move laterally across networks and exfiltrate sensitive data. In fact, in the recent Zscaler ThreatLabz 2024 VPN Risk Report the research team found that 56% of organizations experienced one or more VPN-related cyberattacks in the last year and 91% of respondents expressed concerns about VPNs compromising their IT security environment. The Google and Zscaler partnership provides enterprises with secure access to private applications without the need for remote access VPNs.

When third parties or employees use their personal devices (BYOD) to access corporate applications, cyber-threats and data loss become a concern. Traditionally, organizations have used endpoint security agents and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) products to address this, but they are costly, complex and deliver a poor user experience. Recently, some companies have promoted purpose-built web browsers as an alternative, but installing and managing yet another browser only adds complexity and frustration for end-users and enterprises. The integrated solution from Zscaler and Google reduces VDI reliance, without forcing users to adopt a new browser.

Benefits of Google Chrome Enterprise with Zscaler Private Access

Zscaler will ingest signals from Chrome Enterprise, including device posture, user identity and device attributes. This will enable organizations to enhance their security posture, improve threat detection, and make informed access control decisions. Organizations will also be able to ensure that corporate access is limited to Chrome Enterprise browsers. This will provide employees, partners and contractors with flexibility across devices to access private applications on-premises or in the cloud, while ensuring best-in-class security and performance.

Preventing Exfiltration of Sensitive Data with Zscaler and Google Workspace

Zscaler integration with Workspace productivity and collaboration apps enables organizations to maintain a stricter control of their sensitive emails and documents. For example, Data Loss Prevention (DLP) capabilities help to prevent the exfiltration of sensitive data from Gmail, Google Drive, Sheets, Slides, and Docs. Tenant restrictions and granular instance controls help keep work and personal data separate with different levels of user access to personal vs work Gmail. In addition, the integration with Google Drive Labels API allows organizations to apply labels to files for classification, audit, and data protection purposes.

Granular Cloud Security Insights with Zscaler’s Security Telemetry and Google Security Operations

Zscaler integration with Google Security Operations enables organizations to more effectively detect, investigate, hunt and respond to threats. The integration provides actionable data within Google Security Operations, reducing the need to pivot across product consoles during investigations.

“We are thrilled to partner with Google to deliver a comprehensive zero trust security solution through Chrome Enterprise that enables secure access to applications without the need for VPNs or new enterprise browsers," said Punit Minocha, EVP Business and Corporate Development, Zscaler. "In addition, by combining Zscaler's industry-leading Zero Trust Exchange with Google's powerful cloud services, we are providing enterprises with seamless data protection for Google Workspace and valuable security insights from Google Security Operations.”

“Google has been a pioneer in enterprise zero trust access and has enabled secure access to corporate resources for Google employees around the world, without the need for VPNs,” stated Mayank Upadhyay, VP Engineering, Google Cloud Security. “Zscaler shares our vision for a zero trust model, and we are excited to work with them in delivering browser-based threat and data protection through Chrome Enterprise. This collaboration accelerates enterprise users’ zero trust journeys, enabling them to move away from legacy VPN approaches and embrace the future of secure access.”

To learn more about Zscaler’s collaboration with Google Chrome Enterprise Premium read the blog by Google , or the detailed Zscaler Solution Guide .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. These forward-looking statements include the expected benefits of the integration to Zscaler’s product offerings and to our customers. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. A significant number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including those factors related to our ability to successfully integrate Google’s technology and operations. Additional risks and uncertainties are set forth in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 7, 2024, which is available on our website at ir.zscaler.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based on the limited information currently available to Zscaler as of the date hereof, which is subject to change, and Zscaler will not necessarily update the information, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more details, please see Zscaler with Google Chrome Enterprise .



About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange™ is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

Zscaler™ and the other trademarks listed at https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Zscaler PR

press@zscaler.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fbc848db-c971-43be-bb4d-f5b1921ca72a