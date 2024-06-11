electroCore to Join Russell Microcap® Index

ROCKAWAY, N.J., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that its stock is on the preliminary additions list for inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index after its 2024 annual reconstitution. The newly reconstituted indexes will take effect after the market close on June 28, 2024, with the newly effective reconstituted family of indices beginning trading after the open of trading on July 1, 2024, according to a preliminary list of additions posted by FTSE Russell on May 24, 2024.

“We are pleased to have been selected to join the Russell Microcap® Index,” said Brian Posner, Chief Financial Officer of electroCore. “Inclusion in the index may increase our exposure to the investment community.”

The Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.5 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell’s US indexes. The Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website .

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health and promoting general wellness through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. The company’s is focused on the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other written and oral statements made by representatives of electroCore may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about electroCore's business prospects, the impact of electroCore’s inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index , new and existing wellness product offerings, new ecommerce site, and clinical and product development plans; its pipeline or potential markets for its technologies; the timing, outcome and impact of regulatory, clinical and commercial developments including focus group study results; the Company’s business prospects in the United States (including its e-commerce initiatives) and other new markets and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as "anticipates," "will," "expects," "believes," "intends," other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue electroCore’s business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, the ability to commercialize gammaCore™, the ability to successfully launch and commercialize Truvaga Plus, the potential impact and effects of COVID-19 on the business of electroCore, electroCore’s results of operations and financial performance, and any measures electroCore has and may take in response to COVID-19 and any expectations electroCore may have with respect thereto, competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and overall market conditions. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents electroCore files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.

Contact:

ECOR Investor Relations

(973) 302-9253

investors@electrocore.com