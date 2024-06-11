Cannabis Testing Market is Expected to Reach $4.0 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabis Testing market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.8 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $4.0 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The growth of the market is driven by regulatory shifts favoring legalization, propelling companies to adhere to stringent quality and safety standards. Moreover, R&D investments by key players promote technical innovation thus boosting testing efficiency and accuracy.

Cannabis Testing Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $1.8 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $4.0 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% Market Size Available for 2022–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product & Software, By Service & By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Untapped markets in emerging economies Key Market Driver Increasing legalization of medical and recreational cannabis

Based on product & software, the cannabis testing market is broadly segmented into products (analytical instruments and consumables) and software. Cannabis testing products dominate the market, accounting for the largest share throughout the forecast period. This segment is also projected to register the highest growth rate. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the rising demand for pesticide screening and potency labeling, leading to an increase in the need for analytical instruments and associated high-tech products and increases the demand for consumables used in cannabis testing.

Based on service, the cannabis testing market is broadly segmented into potency testing, terpene profiling, residual solvent analysis, microbial analysis, pesticide screening, heavy metal testing, and other services. In 2023, potency testing accounted for the largest share of the cannabis testing services market. The potency testing segment is growing at significant CAGR due to increased demand for accurate measurement of THC and CBD levels. This trend is led by companies like Kaycha Holdings LLC and SC Labs, and driven by regulatory requirements, consumer safety concerns, and the need for consistent product quality in both medical and recreational cannabis industries.

Based on end user, the cannabis testing market has been segmented into product & software end users and service end users. The service end users segment accounted for the largest share of the global cannabis testing market in 2023 and the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The dominant share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing legalization of cannabis, rising consumer awareness of safety and quality, stringent regulatory standards, and advancements in testing technologies.

The key regional markets for the global cannabis testing market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America commanded the largest share in the cannabis testing market in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The market in this region is driven by the rising legalization of cannabis for both recreational and medical purposes all over North America and the increasing medical applications of cannabis. For example, in May 2023, Biophore India Pharmaceuticals’ subsidiary Zenara Pharma received approval for the final product, Cannabidiol Oral Solution 100mg/ml, indicated for neuro disorders. This was a first-of-its-kind Cannabidiol-based product approval in India. The market is further driven by the presence of major cannabis giants such as Aurora Cannabis Inc., Medical Marijuana Inc., and Canopy Growth Corporation, who consistently invest and collaborate to develop new products.

This report categorizes the cannabis testing market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Product & Software

Products Analytical Instruments Chromatography Instruments Liquid Chromatography Gas Chromatography Other Chromatography Instruments Spectroscopy Instruments Mass Spectrometry Instruments Atomic Spectroscopy Instruments Other Analytical Instruments Consumables Chromatography Columns Standards And Crms Sample Preparation Products Other Consumables

Cannabis Testing Software

By service

Potency Testing

Terpene Profiling

Residual Solvent Analysis

Microbial Analysis

Pesticide Screening

Heavy Metal Testing

Other Services

By end user

Product & Software Cannabis Testing Laboratories Small-Scale Laboratories Medium-Scale Laboratories Large-Scale Laboratories Research Institutes

Services Cannabis Drug Manufacturers & Dispensaries Cannabis Cultivators/Growers



By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

