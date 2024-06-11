IBN Coverage Initiated for Nightfood Holdings Inc.

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Nightfood Holdings Inc. (“Nightfood”) (OTCQB: NGTF), a forward-thinking acquisition and development holding company, announces it has selected IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, to assist with its corporate communications initiatives as the Company continues expanding operations through value-added acquisitions in high-growth categories.



As part of the Client Partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via InvestorWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Nightfood.

With over 18 years of experience assisting over 500 client partners and a sizable family of over 65 trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. IBN is uniquely positioned to provide Nightfood the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists and the general public.

To learn more about Nightfood, please visit the company’s corporate newsroom at https://IBN.fm/NGTF.

About Nightfood

Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) is a forward-thinking holding company dedicated to identifying and capitalizing on explosive market trends within the hospitality, food services, and consumer packaged goods sectors. Our mission is to create unparalleled upside potential in industries ripe for innovation and growth by leading newly emerging categories and seizing opportunities in markets undergoing transformational upheaval.

We are at the forefront of introducing and deploying artificial intelligence-enabled robotics products, revolutionizing operational efficiencies and customer experiences across our focus areas. Additionally, we are committed to developing and marketing wellness-focused consumer packaged goods, meeting the growing demand for healthier, more convenient options. Through these strategic initiatives, Nightfood Holdings Inc. strives to drive significant value and growth for our stakeholders. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.nightfood.com.

About IBN

IBN is a cutting-edge communications and digital engagement platform that provides tailored Platform Solutions for select private and public companies. Over the course of 18 years, IBN has introduced over 65 investor brands to the public and amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands amplify reach and recognition as well as help fulfill the unique needs of IBN’s rapidly growing and diverse base of client partners. IBN will continue to expand its branded network of influential properties as well as leverage the energy and experience of its team of professionals to best serve its clients.

IBN’s Platform Solutions provide access to: (1) its Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) through over 65 investor brands; (2) article and editorial syndication to over 5,000 news outlets; (3) full-scale distribution to growing social media audiences; (4) a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to effectively reach target markets and demographics; (5) Press Release Enhancement to ensure accuracy and impact; (6) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (7) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: https://IBN.fm/Disclaimer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

