Generation Food Rural Partners Fund Announces Strategic Investment in Supercharger

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Food Rural Partners (“GFRP”) Fund has completed a strategic investment in Supercharger, Inc. (“Supercharger” or the “Company”). The GFRP Fund is part of Big Idea Ventures ("BIV"), a global investment leader within the food-tech, agri-tech, and materials science sectors.



Supercharger is a software development company that has built applications utilizing large language models (“LLMs”) to execute detailed and complex data searches. Since the launch of the fund, the GFRP and Supercharger teams have collaborated on an AI application to evaluate intellectual property from global research universities and institutions.

“The GFRP Fund was designed to identify and commercialize the strongest intellectual property as the foundation on which we build the next generation of agriculture, food, and protein technology companies,” said Tom Mastrobuoni, Chief Investment Officer of BIV. “As we quickly expanded our university collaboration group from 5 to 10 and now to over 25 institutions, our team needed a system to identify, aggregate, and evaluate the most relevant IP for each of our portfolio companies. Quite simply, we could not build the most exciting new companies in the agriculture, food, and protein categories that lead to living wage jobs in rural communities without Supercharger. While this type of investment is not typical of our GFRP model, Supercharger is as much a part of our investment team as anyone, and we are excited to support the Company.”

“Supercharger started 4 years ago to enable institutional investors to identify and license intellectual property efficiently,” shared Kevin Wang, CEO and Founder of Supercharger. “Recent developments in the field of large language models have propelled Supercharger to build additional use cases.” These use cases have opened new fields of use for this transformative application. Mr. Wang stated “The next iteration of our LLM application layer will enable users to build automations and proprietary data sets. We couldn’t be more excited to deepen our relationship with a great partner like GFRP.”

While the terms of the investment were not disclosed, Supercharger intends to use the proceeds to expand its LLM fine-tuning capabilities and create more automations for incumbent sectors, such as agricultural lenders and community and regional banks.

About Supercharger, Inc.

Supercharger's universal application layer for large language models allows for the rapid deployment of data-intensive applications. Its LLM application layer currently enables IP professionals to generate invalidity contentions and efficiently search for prior art. The next iteration of its technology will enhance customer personalization and improve data quality, generating actionable insights to help farming co-ops and community banks identify market opportunities related to real estate parcels and new lending markets. For more information, visit www.supercharge.work .

About Generation Food Rural Partners Fund

Generation Food Rural Partners Fund (“GFRP” or the “Fund”) is a RBIC-licensed investment fund designed to drive economic growth and development in rural communities in the US. The Fund invests in the area of food, agriculture, and protein technologies to form new companies based on intellectual property. GFRP is backed by members of the Farm Credit System, including Farm Credit Services of America, CoBank, Compeer Financial and Mid-America Farm Credit. GFRP is a part of Big Idea Ventures (“BIV”), a global investment leader within the food-tech, agri-tech, and materials science sectors. For more information, visit https://bigideaventures.com/generation-food-rural-partners/ .

Media Contacts

Supercharger | Kevin Wang | kevin@supercharge.work