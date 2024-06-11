Guy Fieri’s “Big Flavor, Bigger Heroes Flavortown Recipe Contest”: Cook Your Way to Flavortown!

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guy Fieri's Flavortown brand, in partnership with Mon Chateau, is thrilled to announce the launch of the "Big Flavor, Bigger Heroes Flavortown Recipe Contest." This exciting competition invites culinary enthusiasts nationwide to showcase their creativity and cooking skills by submitting their best one-pan recipes for a chance to win an unforgettable experience, all while supporting a great cause.



Starting June 10, 2024, aspiring chefs can participate in the contest by crafting mouthwatering recipes that can be cooked in a single pan. Whether it's a sizzling skillet dish, a savory stir-fry, or a delectable dessert creation, contestants are encouraged to unleash their culinary imagination. Each entry must include a complete list of ingredients, detailed cooking directions, and a photo or video to be considered for the competition.

The recipe entry deadline is July 5, 2024, at 9 PM ET, giving participants ample time to perfect their recipes and submit their entries for consideration. On July 8, 2024, we will announce 10 semi-finalists and the public will have the opportunity to vote on their favorite recipe.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.





The 3-piece fry pan set is being sold exclusively on Flavortown-cooking.com for $129.99 and everyone who votes will earn a $30 coupon to purchase the set for $99.99! In addition to celebrating flavor and fun, the contest also aims to support an important cause.

During the contest, $10 from every sale will be donated to Homes For Our Troops (HFOT), a nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. HFOT fully accessible custom homes are equipped with over 40 major special adaptations, all designed to help the Veteran live independently. These homes provide fully adaptive kitchens with pull-down shelving and roll-under access to countertops, sinks, and cooktops, allowing Veterans and their families the freedom of cooking with ease and flavor!

“We are grateful for Guy Fieri’s contribution to our mission of Building Homes and Rebuilding Lives for our nation’s severely injured post-9/11 Veterans,” says HFOT President/CEO Brigadier General, USA (Ret) Tom Landwermeyer. “Support from the “Big Flavor, Bigger Heroes Flavortown Recipe Contest” increases awareness of our cause and helps get more Veterans into the specially adapted homes—and kitchens—they need and deserve. Good luck to all the culinary contestants and may the best dish win!”

The contest winner will be announced on or about August 5, 2024, at 12 PM ET. The grand prize is an experience like no other: a trip for two to meet Guy Fieri, himself. The prize package includes domestic round-trip airline tickets to New Orleans, a two-night hotel stay, two VIP tickets to Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate, two tickets to “The Big Game” in February 2025, a personalized and signed 12 Piece Flavortown Laser Titanium Cookware set, and an exclusive Meet & Greet with the culinary icon, the Mayor of Flavortown himself, Guy Fieri.

"We're fired up to kick off the 'Big Flavor, Bigger Heroes Flavortown Recipe Contest' and celebrate the culinary creativity of home cooks across the country," said Guy Fieri. "I’m stoked that we’re teaming up with Homes For Our Troops to show some love to our brave servicemen and women. I can't wait to taste the winning dish and meet the lucky champ!"

Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Laser Titanium cookware is the first of three new lines launching this year, all manufactured without potentially harmful chemical coatings (PFAS, PTFE, PFOA) that are prevalent across many of the products on the market today. The Laser Titanium line provides a safe non-stick, non-toxic cooking surface that is three times harder than stainless steel, dishwasher safe, and oven safe up to 700 degrees! Flavortown Laser Titanium cookware will be available starting this June at Amazon.com and Macy’s.

Manufacturing partner, Mon Chateau’s SVP of Sales & Marketing, Corey Jacobson said, “We are excited to partner with Guy Fieri and his Flavortown brand to bring this exciting new recipe contest to creative cooks nationwide. The revolutionary new technology offered with our Flavortown Laser Titanium cookware will surely bring flavor and fun to their cooking experience all without any chemical cooking surface.”

For more information on how to enter the contest and complete rules, please visit: www.flavortown-cookware.com/pages/flavortown-big-flavor-bigger-heroes-recipe-contest

Guy Fieri is represented by WME, part of the Endeavor network alongside IMG.

About Guy Fieri

Chef, restaurateur, and Emmy Award-winning television host Guy Fieri is one of the world’s most recognizable and influential culinary stars. With a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he is best known as the Mayor of Flavortown and the face of Food Network favorites Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives, Guy’s Grocery Games, and the iconic culinary competition Tournament of Champions. His thriving business empire has grown to include over 80 restaurants worldwide, Hunt & Ryde vineyard, Santo tequila, and Knuckle Sandwich cigars.

About Mon Chateau

Mon Chateau is a global distributor of premium lifestyle products at affordable prices. Our vision is the relentless pursuit of innovation to enhance human interaction through experiences in the home and kitchen making every day living extraordinary. Mon Chateau is a privately held company with a seasoned, entrepreneurial team of creative innovators who bring world-class products to market in the textiles, small kitchen appliances, and cookware categories. Founded in 2001, our products are sold at major retailers, in store and on-line around the world. Brands include our own Mon Chateau Collections along with licensing partnerships with Guy Fieri’s Flavortown, Tommy Bahama, Brookstone, Sur La Table, and Sur La Table Kitchen Essentials.

About IMG

IMG is a global sports, events and representation company. It is a leader in rights management, multi-channel content production and distribution, consultancy and fan engagement; owns, produces and commercially represents hundreds of live events and experiences; and manages licensing programs for the world’s best-known brands and trademarks. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.

About Homes For Our Troops (HFOT)

Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services supporting Veterans. For more information, visit www.hfotusa.org.

Media Contact:

Krissy McNeil

Director, PR & Media Relations

krissy@emmesolutions.com