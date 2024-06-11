Armlogi to Announce Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Results on Thursday, June 13, 2024

WALNUT, CA, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. (“Armlogi” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2024, before the market opens on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

Armlogi’s management team will hold an earnings conference call at 1:30 P.M. Pacific Time (4:30 P.M. Eastern Time) on Thursday, June 13, 2024 to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide an overview of the Company’s operations. Aidy Chou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Ian Zhou, Chief Financial Officer, will lead the conference call with other company executives available to answer questions.

Investors may submit written questions by June 12 via e-mail to: matthew@strategic-ir.com .

Conference Call & Audio Webcast

To access the call by phone, please dial 1-800-579-2543 (international callers, please dial 1-785-424-1789) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. Please use the conference ID: ARMLOGI. **NOTE: THIS CONFERENCE ID WILL BE REQUIRED FOR ENTRY

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1675610&tp_key=7cdba4f6ed

About Armlogi Holding Corp.

Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a fast-growing U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions relating to warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants looking to establish overseas warehouses in the U.S. market. With eleven warehouses covering over two million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company’s warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology for handling and storing large and bulky items. For more information, please visit www.armlogi.com .

