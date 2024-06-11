Orocidin – New Insights Into The Treatment Of Periodontitis

Beverly Hills, California., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nordicus Partners Corporation (OTCQB: NORD) (“Nordicus” or the “Company”), a financial consulting company specializing in providing Nordic and U.S. life sciences companies with optimal conditions to establish themselves on the U.S. market, and its 95% owned subsidiary, Orocidin A/S (“Orocidin”), announced today new insights into the treatment of periodontitis.



Orocidin’s preclinical product is called QR-01 and has a novel mode of action. It will be the first ever medical treatment of periodontitis reaching the dental market.

The main problem with periodontitis is to treat bacterial infection as well as normalize the immunological function. This concern has highlighted the pressing need for the development of new treatment modalities.

OR-01 is specifically designed to treat the key challenge of treating periodontitis and belongs to a unique class of host defense peptides characterized by functions such as antimicrobial, and immunomodulatory roles.

Orocidin plans to initiate clinical trials for QR-01 starting Q4, 2024.

In addition to antimicrobial activity, QR-01 also participates in the activation of specific immune responses in patients. Apart from antimicrobial activity, QR-01 exerts its protective effects by its antibiofilm activities, a large problem in periodontitis and also drives the progression of the disorder.

The active ingredient is formulated in a specially developed gel formulation that is thermosensitive. This means that it is a water-like formulation at room temperature but becomes solid at mouth temperature. In the solid form it will stay in the mouth cavity for 3-4 days and the dentist can therefore easily administer the product on a bi-weekly basis

Thus, QR-01 is a key product in restraining the progression of periodontitis and treating all symptoms.

About Periodontitis

Periodontitis, a type of gum disease, is severe inflammation of the gums, with symptoms that include red, bleeding or swollen gums. It is also a bacterial infection that starts by inflaming the soft tissues around the teeth. Left untreated, it erodes the bone that supports the teeth, leading to mobility and tooth loss.

It is the main cause of tooth loss and is considered one of the two biggest threats to the oral health. Periodontitis affects more than 47% of adults over the age of 30 in the U.S. That number jumps to around 70% for adults 65 years and over.

About Nordicus Partners Corporation

Nordicus Partners Corporation is a Denmark-based financial consulting company, specializing in providing Nordic and U.S. life sciences companies with the best possible conditions to establish themselves on the U.S. market, taking advantage of management’s combined +90 years of experience in the corporate sector, serving in different capacities both domestically and globally. Nordicus’ 95% owned subsidiary, Orocidin A/S, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which is advancing the next generation of periodontitis therapies. Nordicus’ core competencies lie in assisting Danish as well as other Nordic and international companies in different areas of corporate finance activities, such as: business valuations, growth strategies, attracting capital for businesses and company acquisitions and sales. For more information about Nordicus, please visit: www.nordicuspartners.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company believes that this press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as “may,” “might,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “project,” “estimate,” “pro-forma,” “predict,” “potential,” “strategy,” “anticipate,” “attempt,” “develop,” “plan,” “help,” “believe,” “continue,” “intend,” “expect,” “future,” and terms of similar import (including the negative of any of these terms) may identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations, are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the accuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, market acceptance of the company’s products and services; competition from existing products or new products that may emerge; the implementation of the company’s business model and strategic plans for its business and our products; estimates of the company’s future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for financing; current and future government regulations; and developments relating to the company’s competitors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because of the risks and uncertainties related to them. For further information on such risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Current Report on Form 8-K relating to the reverse acquisition and related transactions which was filed with the SEC on March 1, 2023 and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal period ended December 31, 2023. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by law.

For further information contact

Mr. Henrik Rouf

Chief Executive Officer

Phone +1 310 666.0750

Email hr@nordicuspartners.com