Global Pharmaceutical Collaborative Robots Market Analysis Report 2024-2030, by Application (Picking & Packaging, Laboratory Applications), End-use, Region and Segment

The "Global Pharmaceutical Collaborative Robots Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Picking & Packaging, Laboratory Applications), End-use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pharmaceutical collaborative robots market size is expected to reach USD 140.58 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.80% from 2024 to 2030. The market is witnessing a surge in demand as the industry embraces automation to enhance efficiency and compliance. Rapid technological advancements have led to the development of more versatile and user-friendly cobots that seamlessly integrate into pharmaceutical workflows. These robots are addressing challenges such as labor shortages, intricate regulatory requirements, and the need for flexible manufacturing. As pharmaceutical companies strive for agility and innovation, adopting collaborative robots is set to continue, reshaping the industry by improving productivity, quality, and worker safety. In the pharmaceutical industry, cobots are widely used in secondary packaging.







Furthermore, employing robotic automation has become a popular solution to tackle monotonous tasks, allowing employees to focus on more important responsibilities. Moreover, automation ensures that strict regulations and quality control standards are met as it can ensure consistent and accurate processing, which minimizes the risk of human error & contamination. By automating repetitive tasks such as packaging medication, assembling medical devices, and handling samples, productivity and efficiency can be enhanced, allowing employees to concentrate on critical areas, including research & development, increasing production volume and overall efficiency.



Moreover, the increasing demand for automation in clinical trials, drug discovery, and laboratories is driven by industry growth and the high costs of new drug development. To address this, robots can now perform various tasks in the pharmaceutical manufacturing process, such as the VS-050-S2 series from Denso Wave Incorporated. This 6-axis articulated robot can assist in developing, inspecting, packing & packaging, and drug transportation. As a result, innovative robotic technologies have led to more efficient management of tasks and improved workflow in the industry.



In addition, the rise in government initiatives and healthcare spending is fueling growth in developing and deploying healthcare mobile robots. Furthermore, cobots are suitable for implementation in industries of all sizes, from small to large-scale operations. For instance, Universal Robots has successfully deployed over 50,000 cobots across diverse production environments globally. Similarly, Amazon employs over 200,000 mobile robots in its warehouses worldwide.



Pharmaceutical Collaborative Robots Market Report Highlights

By application, the picking and packaging segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023 due to factors such as increasing demand for streamlined logistics and the need for precision in delivering products to consumers.

By end-use, the pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2023, owing to the growing adoption of collaborative robots by pharmaceutical companies.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2023 due to the presence of a large number of local pharmaceutical companies in countries such as Japan.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $73.73 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $140.58 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Application Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Pharmaceutical Collaborative Robots Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increased Demand for Collaborative Robots (cobots) by Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Pharmaceuticals

3.2.1.2. Increased Demand for Automation in Pharmaceuticals

3.2.1.3. Advancements in Cobot Technology Fueling Pharmaceutical Applications

3.2.1.4. Personalized Medicine Driving Demand for Cobots in Pharmaceuticals

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Lack of Skilled Personnel in Automated Manufacturing Units

3.2.2.2. High Cost of Mobile Robots

3.3. Orthopedic Devices: Market Analysis Tools

3.4. Pharmaceutical Collaborative Robots Market: Recent Trends

3.5. Regulatory Scenario

3.6. Case Study Analysis



Chapter 4. Pharmaceutical Collaborative Robots Market Segment Analysis, by Application, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.1. Definition and Scope

4.2. Application Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Pharmaceutical Collaborative Robots Market, by Application, 2018 to 2030

4.5. Picking and Packaging

4.6. Inspection of Pharmaceutical Drugs

4.7. Laboratory Applications



Chapter 5. Pharmaceutical Collaborative Robots Market Segment Analysis, by End-use, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.1. Definition and Scope

5.2. End-use Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global Orthopedic Devices Market, by End-use, 2018 to 2030

5.5. Pharmaceutical Companies

5.6. Research Laboratories



Chapter 6. Pharmaceutical Collaborative Robots Market Segment Analysis, by Region, by Product, by End-use, 2018- 2030 (USD Million)

6.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Regional Market Dashboard

6.3. Regional Market Snapshot

6.4. Pharmaceutical Collaborative Robots Market Share by Region, 2023 & 2030:



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Company Profiles

ABB

Universal Robots A/S (Teradyne)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Kuka AG (Midea Group)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

DENSO WAVE

FANUC America Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

OMRON

