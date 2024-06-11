Poppulo Joins Elite Category in BrightSign Bright Alliance Program, Announces Certification Across Series 5 Devices

DENVER, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poppulo, a leader in communications experience software, is proud to announce its new status as an Elite partner in the BrightSign Bright Alliance program. This designation underscores the company's commitment to helping customers maximize the reach and impact of their digital signage globally.



Poppulo, formerly known as Four Winds Interactive (FWI), has long been recognized as an industry-leading Content Management System (CMS) provider, delivering flexible and powerful digital signage for the enterprise. As the digital signage hardware landscape continues to evolve, newer and more cost-effective players like BrightSign have emerged, offering compelling use cases for a variety of industries. Poppulo is excited to announce certification across the latest in BrightSign innovation, the Series 5 players.

Poppulo and BrightSign share a common goal to help businesses create captivating experiences that connect and communicate with people in dynamic and impactful ways. The Bright Alliance program's Elite category signifies a partnership marked by excellence and mutual benefit. As part of this category, Poppulo will continue to innovate and collaborate closely with BrightSign, ensuring seamless performance and satisfaction for all users of their combined technologies.

"We are thrilled to be a member of the Bright Alliance program," said Caroline Daly, Vice President, GTM Strategy at Poppulo. "This partnership highlights our dedication to providing our customers with a wide array of hardware options, ensuring they receive the best possible digital signage solutions tailored to their specific needs."

“We are delighted to welcome Poppulo as an Elite member of BrightSign’s Bright Alliance program,” said Misty Chalk, Vice President of Sales, Americas. “This partnership underscores our shared commitment to making digital signage more accessible and innovative, allowing businesses to communicate more effectively with their audiences. Together, we are set to deliver unparalleled performance and reliability on a global scale with our BrightSign Series 5 players.”

Visit Poppulo at InfoComm 2024 in Booth W3076 to discuss the latest in digital signage innovation. Learn more about Poppulo and BrightSign’s partnership here.

