ProSearch to Spotlight AI, eDiscovery Trends, Legal Data Intelligence at Upcoming Events

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSearch, a leading provider of legal data intelligence and comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, announces its participation in several prominent organizations and events, reflecting the company’s continued commitment to the legal industry with education and professional development opportunities.



ProSearch has renewed its support in 2024 of EDI, as well as Women in eDiscovery, SOLID events, and Relativity Fest. In addition, the company’s new sponsorships include ACEDS, The Masters Conference series, and The Sedona Conference.

Upcoming events this summer include:

Jobs for the Future conference on Building Inclusive Pathways Through Registered Apprenticeship – June 12-13. ProSearch Director of Human Resources Jennifer Walker will join a panel discussion on "Using Apprentice Voice to Create a More Inclusive Apprenticeship Program."



Women in eDiscovery – Orange County, Los Angeles & San Diego: eDiscovery Career Panel – June 13. ProSearch Engagement Manager Kristen Alfred will participate on the panel, providing aspiring professionals with invaluable insights into various eDiscovery career paths.



Relativity Fest London – June 25. ProSearch CEO Julia Hasenzahl will join a panel discussion on “A New Innovation Paradigm: Unveiling the Legal Data Intelligence Model” and how the new model addresses the explosion of unstructured data in every aspect of legal practice.



EDI Mid-Year Meeting – July 16 – Microsoft Campus, Redmond, Washington. ProSearch is a platinum sponsor of the event, and Director of Client Partnerships Matt Davidson will moderate a panel on “Addressing Newer Data Sources In Discovery.” The EDI community includes legal and technology experts with a focus on discovery, information governance, cybersecurity, litigation, and big data management.

The Masters Conference – July 24 – New York City. ProSearch Director of Review Services Joe Pirrotta will moderate a panel discussion, “Plaintiffs Firms Target Tech” focusing on the increasing litigation against tech companies, with plaintiffs' firms intensifying their focus on issues such as patent infringement, data privacy, employment, and competition disputes.



Legal Power Skills – July 25 – New York City. The Masters Conference is introducing a new event: “Legal Power Skills” hosted by Rich Robinson, director of legal operations and litigation support at Toyota North America. This gathering offers practical tools for the dynamic legal landscape in the areas of communication, collaboration, emotional intelligence, ingenuity, adaptability, and leadership. ProSearch Director of Business Development Brian Meegan will speak at the event.



SOLID Summit on Legal Innovation and Disruption – July 25 – Atlanta. ProSearch is a regular sponsor of this global series on legal technology and innovation.

ProSearch experts will be sharing their experience and insights as session moderators and panelists discussing the important issues lawyers and discovery professionals currently face in litigation, regulatory, privacy, and other legal matters. In addition, the company’s expanded webinar offerings and other initiatives in 2024 are further addressing key data and regulatory challenges affecting discovery today, including Microsoft 365, chat and messaging data, and how organizations extract business value from modern digital information using AI and expanded knowledge work.



For more information, visit the News and Events page of the ProSearch website, or contact ProSearch.

