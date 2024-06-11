Fluid Tokens Shakes Up DEXes with the First Fully Decentralised Exchange for Runes

Zug, Switzerland, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluid Tokens, a Swiss-based company at the forefront of transforming traditional finance through permissionless DeFi solutions, has introduced new features to its decentralised exchange (DEX) for Bitcoin assets, including Runes-to-Runes trading pairs.



Focusing on UTXO blockchains like Bitcoin and Cardano, Fluid Tokens offers a diverse range of innovative financial services that empower users to leverage their assets securely and transparently.

Fluid Tokens launched the first permissionless lending platform for Bitcoin NFTs, Ordinals, which shows their experience with utxos and ability to deliver functional products.

The ability to build permissionless protocols on Bitcoin is something not so common in the space, most protocols rely on multi-signature addresses.

The Bitcoin Smart DEX for Runes, is designed to facilitate the trading and liquidity of Runes, a digital asset that has been gaining popularity within the crypto community, designed to enhance the versatility and functionality of the Bitcoin ecosystem. By streamlining token creation and ensuring compatibility with Bitcoin's security infrastructure, Runes unlock new possibilities for enhancing the utility and reach of the Bitcoin network.

FluidTokens is a community-centric, innovation-driven platform prioritising a great user experience - listening to the community suggestions - and allowing everyone to be an active member. As the protocols are non-custodial, any user can be both a liquidity provider and a borrower! Simplifying web3 user experience to onboard non-crypto users

Since their launch Runes have made up 68% of all Bitcoin transactions since launch, which is equivalent to 2.38 million runes. Within its first week Runes generated over $135 million or over 2129 BTC in transaction fees.The biggest day of Rune transactions was on 23 April with over 750,000 transactions. The total market cap for Ordinals and Runes surged to $1.03 billion with an average daily trading volume of $2.25 million in May of this year. Data from Unisat reveals that over 11000 runes have been minted to date.

Fluid Tokens DEX key features

Fully Decentralised

FluidTokens is the first 100% permissionless lending protocol that supports Runes and Ordinals, along with all major BTC wallets. Unlike many other Bitcoin exchanges, Fluid DEX does not hold custodial Runes or BTC funds.

Trading Features

Runes Trading Pairs, Ordinals Trading

The Fluid DEX allows users to swap not only Bitcoin (BTC) for Runes but in a first in the industry also allows users to swap Runes for Runes. Decide the exact amount you want to trade with; no more bulk trades.

Order Amount Toggle

EASY & PRO Trading Modes

Orderbook DEX

The Fluid DEX employs an order book model, which is the best approach on a UTXO chain, as an Automated Market Maker (AMM) is not optimised for these types of blockchains. Orderbook is the best for liquidity providers because they don't have impermanent loss, always present in AMM.

No Front-Running/Anti-Snipers

Fluid DEX is peer-to-peer, meaning that snipers are unable to steal swaps from other users. In crypto, front-running refers to a malicious practice where a user or a group of users exploit advanced knowledge of pending transactions to gain an unfair advantage over other participants in the network. This type of attack is prevalent in decentralised blockchain systems, such as Bitcoin, where transactions are executed in a specific order based on their arrival time in the mempool. By being a P2P DEX, Fluid Tokens ensures that all users have a fair trading experience without the risk of front-running.

Rune lending will also be live shortly, making Fluid Tokens the DeFi hub for all rune owners.

“As the Bitcoin ecosystem develops, users will become more sophisticated with their requirements for liquidity and with their requirements for liquidity and financial operations. This is why we are excited to be at the forefront of this new technological wave. We're bridging the gap between traditional finance and the burgeoning world of DeFi, with FluidTokens that continues to lead the charge towards a more inclusive, accessible and fair financial future, " concludes Matteo Coppola, FluidTokens CEO.

About FluidTokens



FluidTokens is the current leading ecosystem on Bitcoin and Cardano blockchains that leverages your assets to offer a world of innovative financial services. This open, trustless and secure ecosystem offers different non-custodial DeFi services for any crypto user, created following the community needs and feedback. FluidTokens is community-centric, prioritising a great user experience - listening to the community suggestions - and allowing everyone to be an active member. As the protocols are non-custodial, any user can be both a liquidity provider and a borrower! The official FluidDAO has been legally established in Switzerland, and the $FLDT token is live on MEXC and Minswap. For more information visit: https://fluidtokens.com/


