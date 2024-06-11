Intouch Insight Study Reveals Innovative Strategies for Meeting Tomorrow's Convenience Store Needs

Ottawa, Ontario, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intouch Insight, a respected CX solutions provider, has published its 2024 Convenience Store Trends Report. The report highlights evolving consumer preferences and convenience stores' potential to compete with traditional fast-food restaurants by focusing on food quality, the availability of EV charging stations, cleanliness, and store ambiance.

"We are witnessing a shift in how consumers perceive convenience stores, not just as quick stops for fuel and snacks, but as destinations for quality meals," says Cameron Watt, President & CEO at Intouch Insight. "This year's findings show the need for convenience stores to continuously adapt and elevate their offerings and environment to meet rising consumer expectations."



As convenience stores continue to evolve, they should not just focus on food quality but also on meeting the broader needs of their customers. This includes incorporating technology, improving store environments, and offering amenities like EV charging stations. These changes are particularly appealing to younger consumers which may be providing a leading indicator for future expectations. The report also highlights the growing importance of cleanliness and ambiance in attracting and retaining customers.

Key Findings:

Convenience Stores as Food Destinations - Improved Food Quality and Variety: 56% of respondents consider convenience stores a viable food option over fast-food chains, reflecting an increase of 11% increase over the past two years. Shifting of the Fuel Market - Preference Among Younger Consumers: 34% of consumers aged 18-44 prefer retail locations with EV charging stations, compared to 14% of those 45 years and older. Preferences for EV charging stations vary based on geographic location and local factors. Emphasis on Cleanliness and Store Ambiance - Rising Expectations for Cleanliness: 53% of consumers now consider cleanliness and store ambiance crucial factors when choosing a convenience store, up from 43% last year. This increase of 10% highlights growing consumer expectations for a clean and pleasant shopping environment.

The 2024 Convenience Store Trends Report provides actionable insights for convenience store operators to elevate their on-premise experiences. As the market continues to grow, understanding and adapting to consumer preferences is crucial for staying competitive. To access the full report, click here.

About Intouch Insight: Intouch Insight provides customer experience solutions to multi-location businesses, helping them achieve operational excellence and exceed customer expectations. The company offers data collection and analytics services across multiple touchpoints, including customer surveys, mobile forms, mystery shopping, and operational and compliance audits. Founded in 1992, Intouch Insight serves over 300 well-known brands in North America.