Aspo Plc



Stock exchange release

June 12, 2024 at 17:15 p.m.



Members of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board of Aspo

Representatives of the four largest shareholders registered in Aspo’s shareholder register as of May 31, 2024, are elected to Aspo's Shareholders' Nomination Board. The four largest shareholders of Aspo Plc have nominated the following members to Aspo's Shareholders' Nomination Board:

Roberto Lencioni, Vehmas family including AEV Capital Holding Oy

Gustav Nyberg, Nyberg family including Oy Havsudden Ab

Pekka Pajamo, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company

Karoliina Lindroos, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company

The Nomination Board elected Roberto Lencioni as the Chairman in its organizing meeting. In addition, Heikki Westerlund, Chairman of Aspo Board of Directors, acts as an expert member of the Nomination Board.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board of Aspo is an organ established by the Annual Shareholders Meeting consisting of shareholders or representatives of shareholders to prepare and present proposals to Annual Shareholders Meeting concerning the number and members of the Board of Directors and the remuneration of the Board of Directors and its committees.



Aspo Plc

Rolf Jansson

CEO



Further information:

Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.aspo.com



Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 16 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 700 professionals.



Attachment