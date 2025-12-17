Aspo Plc - Managers' Transactions - Erkka Repo

Aspo Plc Managers’ transactions December 17, 2025 at 13.00 EET   

Person subject to the notification requirement 

Name: Erkka Antero Repo 

Position: Chief Financial Officer 

Issuer: Aspo Oyj 

LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677 

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION 

Reference number: 134432/5/4 

Transaction date: 2025-12-16 

Outside a trading venue 

Instrument type: SHARE 

ISIN: FI0009008072 

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE 

Transaction details 

(1): Volume: 5106 Unit price: 0 EUR 

Aggregated transactions (1): 

Volume: 5106 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR 



Aspo Plc  


Rolf Jansson 
CEO 

  

Distribution:  
Nasdaq Helsinki  
www.aspo.com  

  

For more information, please contact: Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com   

  

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Aspo’s businesses – ESL Shipping, Telko and Leipurin – enable future-proof, sustainable choices for customers in various industries. Established in 1929, today we are together about 800 experts on land and at sea. While the Nordic region is our core market, we serve our customers with world-class solutions in 18 countries around Europe and parts of Asia.  


Aspo is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and is headquartered in Finland.  


Aspo – Sustainable value creation  


