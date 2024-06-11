Thurgood Marshall College Fund to honor Lowe’s CEO Marvin Ellison at inaugural CEO Impact Award Breakfast

Washington, DC, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, June 13, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) will honor Lowe’s chairman and CEO Marvin Ellison with the TMCF CEO Impact Award. Ellison will be recognized during the inaugural CEO Impact fundraising breakfast at 8:30 a.m. at the Lowe’s Tech Hub in Charlotte, North Carolina.

TMCF is proud to recognize Ellison for his dedication to championing investments in initiatives to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Lowe’s has a long history of supporting student scholarships, community colleges and universities in Charlotte and nationally, including $4 million in contributions to TMCF since 2018. This funding has supported scholarships, internships and career development opportunities, including the Lowe’s Retail Immersion program.

Proceeds from the CEO Impact breakfast will support scholarships for HBCU students attending TMCF’s member schools in North Carolina, including North Carolina A&T University and North Carolina Central University.

“Events like these and the exceptional generosity of our partners propel our mission of ensuring student success and preparing the next generation of workforce talent,” said Dr. Harry L. Williams, president and CEO of TMCF.

The event is co-chaired by Robert A. Engel, chairman of banking, corporate & investment bank at Wells Fargo, and Jeffrey J. Brown, president of Hendrick Automotive Group.

The Charlotte host committee for the CEO Impact Award includes: U.S. Congresswoman Alma Adams (honorary co-chair), Harvey B. Gantt (honorary co-chair and former Charlotte mayor), Russell (Russ) Hutchinson (chief financial officer of Ally Financial), Jarian Kerekes (head of social impact & president Equitable Foundation of Equitable), Javier Rancaño Lassala (U.S. market president of Krispy Kreme), Ju-Don Marshall (president and CEO of WFAE), Machell W. Mims (senior vice president of human resources of Lowe’s), Kimberly Moore-Wright (chief human resources officer of Truist) and Charles Thomas.

TMCF is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community, serving 300,000 student scholars across its 54 member schools consisting of public HBCUs, Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs) and Historically Black Community Colleges (HBCCs). The majority of students it serves are low-income, first-generation students reliant upon financial assistance to pursue postsecondary education. Since its founding in 1987, TMCF has provided more than $500 million in scholarship support to its member schools and students.

The average graduation rate for TMCF scholarship recipients is 97%.

TMCF schools enroll 80% of all students attending HBCUs in the nation.

93% percent of all first-time, full-time undergraduate degree and credential-seeking students who attend TMCF member schools rely on financial aid.

TMCF has the highest level of accreditation from three major nonprofit review groups: Charity Navigator, GuideStar and Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance.

To become a sponsor of TMCF or to support the event, visit events.tmcf.org/impactawards or contact Michael Hurlbert at (704) 614-2989 or michael.hurlbert@tmcf.org.

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member schools include the publicly supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Historically Black Community Colleges and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending Black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit www.tmcf.org.