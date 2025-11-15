Thurgood Marshall College Fund supports turkey, clothing and gas giveaway for Thanksgiving

Washington, D.C., Nov. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is serving as a sponsor of the New Testament Gospel Worldwide Ministries (NTG) 7th-annual turkey, clothing and gas giveaway on Nov. 22 in Rex, Georgia.

NTG is partnering with r4 Technologies to host this event. In partnership with volunteers and community partners, the drive will provide more than 2,000 turkeys, fresh produce and essential groceries to families across the region.

Dr. Harry L. Williams, president & CEO of TMCF, and his wife, Dr. Robin S. Williams, will speak and serve as special guests at the event.

“We’re honored to sponsor and attend this incredible event,” Dr. Williams said. “NTG does a wonderful job mobilizing resources to help as many people as possible during this season of gratitude.”

The event begins at 10 a.m. Donations are accepted for this event. Needed items include canned goods, toiletries, winter accessories and comfort products like blankets, games, grocery cards and other holiday necessities. Donations may be shipped to PO Box 322, Rex, GA 30273 or dropped off at 6755 Fielder Rd., Rex, GA 30273.

“Even one meal can remind a family that their community cares,” Sr. Pastor T. Lynn Oliver of NTG said. “With every turkey we give, we share love, dignity, and hope—and remind families that they are never alone.”

“Each turkey isn't just food—it's answered prayers, restored hope and the powerful message that nobody faces hunger alone,” Paul Breitenbach, founder and CEO of r4 Technologies, said.

Other special guests include philanthropists, business leaders, and state and local elected officials.

About Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black college community. TMCF member schools include the publicly supported historically Black colleges and universities, predominantly Black institutions and historically Black community colleges, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending Black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit www.tmcf.org.