Thurgood Marshall College Fund raised nearly $5 million at Leadership Institute and Anniversary Gala

Washington, D.C., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) recently raised $4.7 million during the 25th-annual Leadership Institute and 38th Anniversary Gala .

The Anniversary Gala is TMCF’s largest fundraising event and brings together corporate executives, government officials and philanthropists to honor the organization’s impact in supporting HBCUs while advancing access, opportunity and economic mobility for their students.

“As we honored extraordinary partners and champions of equity, our partners demonstrated a recommitment to our mission,” Dr. Harry L. Williams, president & CEO of TMCF, said. “Their presence at the Anniversary Gala was not symbolic, but essential. Together, we can ensure that 300,000 HBCU students are not just prepared for the workforce but positioned to lead it.”

Honorees for this year’s gala were Blue Meridian Partners (Blue Meridian) and The Leonsis Family Foundation (LFF) and Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE). Jim Shelton is the chief executive officer of Blue Meridian and accepted the CEO Impact Award on behalf of the organization. Zach Leonsis accepted on behalf of LFF and MSE, where he serves as the president of Media & New Enterprises of MSE which encompasses the Washington Capitals , the Washington Wizards and the Washington Mystics .

Larenz Tate, award-winning actor, was the host for the evening, which featured compelling testimonials from student scholars and a formidable call to action from leaders across business and philanthropy.

Media personality Tambra Cherie, a Jackson State University alumna, served as the red carpet host and welcomed guests to the event. Three-time Grammy-nominated singer and actor Luke James provided a signature performance to conclude the evening. Guests also enjoyed an opening performance from the Virginia State University Gospel Chorale; a performance from “American Idol” finalist Gabby Samone; and an energetic performance by the Southern University and A&M College Gold ‘N Bluez Dancers. Student poet Simone Banks performed an inspiring original monologue and Reverend Dr. Gwendolyn E. Boyd, pastor at Ebenezer AME Church in Fort Washington, Maryland, provided the invocation.

Grace Ogunmodede and Marcus McClean gave captivating testimonials about their life experiences.

“As the first daughter of a Nigerian American household and the oldest of four from Baltimore, I carried not just my dreams, but the hopes of my entire family. The weight of being the first to attend college felt both like an honor and an enormous burden,” Ogunmodede said. “I’ll be graduating debt-free, with experience worth more than gold to help me succeed after college.”

McClean talked about catapulting from completing his GED to earning an engineering degree.

“My story is one of resilience, sacrifice and perseverance; showing that your starting point does not define your destination,” McClean said.

Dr. N. Joyce Payne, TMCF founder, also provided a message for the guests.

“As we honor leaders, innovators and visionaries tonight, it is crucial to reflect on the legacy of Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall,” she said. “His tireless commitment to justice and equality reminds us that progress is achievable, even in the face of adversity.”

The Anniversary Gala was chaired by Gary B. Bettman, commissioner of the National Hockey League. Co-chairs of the gala included Jeffrey J. Hurd, chief operating officer at Equitable and Toni Townes-Whitley, CEO of SAIC. All three serve on TMCF's Board of Directors .

