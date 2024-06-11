Enserva announces OnePath, an innovative ESG reporting platform, centralizing efforts to save organizations time and money

CALGARY, Alberta, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enserva, the voice of Canada’s energy service, supply and manufacturing sector proudly announces the launch of OnePath, an innovative environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting platform. This platform is designed to streamline ESG reporting for organizations in the energy industry and unify industry-wide efforts to support evolving reporting needs.



OnePath, a complimentary software tool for Enserva’s members, offers a user-friendly interface and a solid suite of features, simplifying report collaboration and creating a single source of truth for ESG reporting in the industry through a centralized database and built-in AI functionality. With OnePath, users are empowered to effectively start their sustainability strategy and build their own ESG reports that highlight company performance and commitments to sustainability.

“OnePath represents a significant step forward for ESG reporting in our industry,” says Gurpreet Lail, Enserva CEO. “By uniting our members through a single reporting system, we are not only simplifying the process but also fostering a culture of transparency and accountability across the industry. This reporting tool will be crucial for our members as they strive to respond to the increasing demand for sustainable practices and ESG disclosures that are on the horizon for Canada.”

Additionally, OnePath will help organizations save a significant amount of time and money by offering a streamlined approach designed to minimize the slow, redundant processes that often come with decentralized reporting practices. The results generated by using OnePath will allows organizations to begin their ESG reporting journeys, providing meaningful insight, data and information, while also helping to support the increasing volume of documentation required by financial institutions, insurance companies, vendors and customers.

Earlier this year Enserva launched its Working Energy Portal, a tactical solution to the hiring challenges currently facing the energy service, supply and manufacturing sector. Built by the energy sector for the energy sector, this unique job site connects employers to those looking for roles in the industry. Both Working Energy and OnePath are tangible components to the THINK Energy campaign also launched earlier this year to inform Canadians about the breadth of the energy sector and the positive impact it has in today’s economy.

Enserva invites Canada’s energy services sector to integrate OnePath into their operations and take advantage of the platform's capabilities. By doing so, organizations will not only improve reporting processes but also contribute to a more sustainable and accountable energy sector.

For more information about the OnePath, visit www.enserva.ca/onepath.

For more information about Enserva, visit www.enserva.ca.

About Enserva

Enserva is the voice of the Canadian energy services, supply and manufacturing sector, and its vital workforce. For over 40 years we have championed and empowered Canadian energy. We never stop innovating and finding solutions to help Canadian energy thrive. We unlock Canadian energy to find a better energy future for all. Our members make the world a better place by reducing energy poverty, increasing energy security, and creating economic growth and jobs.

In September 2022, the Petroleum Services Association of Canada was rebranded as Enserva.



