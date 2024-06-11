IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 23 - 2024

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Statement of transactions in own shares from June 3 to June 7, 2024                         
       
Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 03/06/2024 FR0010259150 3 100 120,9943 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 04/06/2024 FR0010259150 3 100 121,5713 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 05/06/2024 FR0010259150 3 100 122,2187 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 06/06/2024 FR0010259150 3 500 122,5593 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 07/06/2024 FR0010259150 5 000 123,1718 XPAR
      TOTAL 17 800 122,2274  
