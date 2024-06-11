IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 23 - 2024

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Statement of transactions in own shares from June 3 to June 7, 2024
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|03/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|3 100
|120,9943
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|04/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|3 100
|121,5713
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|05/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|3 100
|122,2187
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|06/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|3 500
|122,5593
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|07/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|5 000
|123,1718
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|17 800
|122,2274
|17 800
Attachment