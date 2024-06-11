New Children’s Book NO TRASH CANS IN JAPAN Celebrates New Experiences, Spotlighting Japanese Culture

Charleston, SC, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokyo is a bustling metropolis known for its cuisine, architecture and anime, but for inexpert tourists with refuse to dispose of, it can pose quite a challenge. While on a recent trip to Japan’s capital with his two daughters, LA-based writer Alexander Cutler was struck by his daughters’ shared bewilderment over how clean the city was despite its apparent absence of trash receptacles. As the girls made their way around the city, they began to amass a fair amount of trash, yet there was no trash can in sight. After returning home with a new appreciation for Japanese culture and their aversion to littering, Cutler collaborated with his daughter, Valentina, to share the humorous tale of their adventure and lessons in trash disposal.

In “No Trash Cans in Japan,” two sisters arrive in Tokyo ready to explore. But after finishing a to-go cup of tea, they are shocked to discover the city streets are free of trash cans. As they discover all the city has to offer, they continue to find themselves saddled with the remnants of the day’s activities. Burdened by their growing collection of garbage and in need of relief, they wonder how long it will take to find one. With a search underway, they discover a valuable lesson on cultural diversity and the importance of new experiences.

“No Trash Cans in Japan” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

Alexander Cutler is a writer and avid traveler. He lives in Los Angeles with his two young daughters, Maddie and Valentina. Inspired by the family’s real-life adventure in Tokyo, No Trash Cans in Japan is his first children’s book.

