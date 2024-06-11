Collaborating with Workers to Combat 2,000 Daily Eye Injuries: Ergodyne Leads the Way

St. Paul, MN, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ergodyne, a leading innovator in workplace safety gear, announced the newest additions to its Skullerz Safety Glasses and Goggles line—VORDR Safety Glasses and the upgraded AEGIR Safety Glasses with polarized lens options. Both were designed and tested to meet the ground-level demands of work crews to counter complaints leading them to eschew compliance for comfort.

“Our commitment to listening to worker feedback and integrating it into our designs ensures solutions that meet real-world needs of those who rely on them every day," said Justin Schuetz, Product Manager, Ergodyne. "And that, in turn, means PPE that gets worn because it doesn't get in the way of the work."

Addressing the Prevalence of Eye Injuries

According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), approximately 2,000 U.S. workers sustain job-related eye injuries requiring medical treatment each day. Recognizing the critical need for effective eye protection, Ergodyne's new safety glasses are meticulously crafted to meet both rigorous safety standards and the practical needs of workers on the ground.

About VORDR Safety Glasses

In keeping with the Norse mythology theme of the Skullerz line, the VORDR glasses are named after Vörðr, a guardian spirit in Norse legend.

Lightweight: Weighing in at just 20 grams (roughly the same as a pair of ear buds), these are the lightest glasses in the Skullerz line.

Comfortable: Features a soft nose piece that conforms comfortably to the nose bridge and temples that flex to accommodate a variety of head sizes.

Compliant: Tested and certified to meet ANSI/ISEA Z87.1+, CSA Z94.3, and EN 166 standards.

Eco-friendly packaging: Available in a 12-pack dispenser box made from recyclable materials.

Introducing Polarized AEGIR Safety Glasses

AEGIR Safety Glasses now come with the option of polarized lenses. Polarized lenses are especially beneficial in reducing glare from reflective surfaces such as water and roadways, making them ideal for workers who are sensitive to glare or suffer from migraines.

“Polarized safety glasses have seen a surge in popularity because they enhance visual comfort and reduce eye strain,” Schuetz added. “The new polarized AEGIR glasses filter intense reflected light, ensuring that only direct light enters the field of vision, which helps in keeping the eyes comfortable and rested.”

Comprehensive details on these new products can be found at ergodyne.com.

