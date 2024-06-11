Trinity Investors Continues to Grow Real Estate Portfolio in Denver

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trinity Investors, a leading alternative asset management firm, is pleased to announce an expansion the company’s portfolio in the Mountain West markets with the acquisition of a 16,000-square-foot building in Denver’s popular RiNo Arts District. The vacant office building, located at 2734 Walnut Street, will be transformed into an “experiential retail” space operated by a fast-growing national group.



This marks Trinity’s second acquisition in the Denver market. The company partnered with Magnetic Capital, a privately held real estate investment and development company, on this project.

“We are excited about this inaugural partnership with Magnetic Capital and to expand our portfolio in the Colorado market,” said Kevin Carringer, Vice President of Trinity Investors in Denver. “Despite a challenging economic environment, we are still finding compelling opportunities to invest alongside experienced real estate operators like the team at Magnetic.”

“We are looking forward to repositioning this building at the epicenter of the RiNo Arts District," said Dan Huml, Managing Partner of Magnetic Capital. "Our partnership with Trinity enabled us to unlock this unique off-market opportunity in a neighborhood where we are actively invested.”

This acquisition adds to Trinity’s impressive portfolio of 160 commercial real estate assets and represents the continued success of its strategic expansion into the Mountain West markets. The firm remains committed to identifying and investing in properties that offer robust growth potential and value creation for its investors.

About Trinity Investors

Trinity Investors is an alternative asset management firm providing world class experience for individuals seeking above-average risk adjusted returns through direct investment in real estate and operating companies. Founded in 1999 with offices in Texas and Colorado, Trinity has invested $2.0B+ of equity into $6.0B+ of commercial real estate and traditional private equity portfolio companies. Currently, the firm’s portfolio consists of 160 commercial real estate assets and nineteen operating companies or platforms.