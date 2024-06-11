Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports May 2024 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Wis., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of May 31, 2024 totaled $158.6 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $77.5 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $81.1 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of May 31, 2024 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $ 21,272 Global Discovery 1,593 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 12,640 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,023 Global Equity Team Global Equity 341 Non-U.S. Growth 13,193 China Post-Venture 170 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 4,538 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,743 Value Income 15 International Value Team International Value 44,089 International Explorer 335 Global Value Team Global Value 27,763 Select Equity 327 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 1,014 Credit Team High Income 10,575 Credit Opportunities 238 Floating Rate 80 Developing World Team Developing World 3,886 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 2,065 Antero Peak Hedge 213 International Small-Mid Team Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 7,071 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 627 Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 119 Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 629 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $ 158,559

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $64 million.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com

Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.