Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports May 2024 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Wis., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of May 31, 2024 totaled $158.6 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $77.5 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $81.1 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2  
   
As of May 31, 2024 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities $       21,272         
Global Discovery        1,593         
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth        12,640         
U.S. Small-Cap Growth        3,023         
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity        341         
Non-U.S. Growth        13,193         
China Post-Venture        170         
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity        4,538         
U.S. Mid-Cap Value        2,743         
Value Income        15         
International Value Team  
International Value        44,089         
International Explorer        335         
Global Value Team  
Global Value        27,763         
Select Equity        327         
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets        1,014         
Credit Team  
High Income        10,575         
Credit Opportunities        238         
Floating Rate        80         
Developing World Team  
Developing World        3,886         
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak        2,065         
Antero Peak Hedge        213         
International Small-Mid Team  
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth        7,071         
EMsights Capital Group  
Global Unconstrained        627         
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities        119         
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities        629         
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$        158,559         

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $64 million.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

