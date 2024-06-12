Military Communications & COTS Market Report 2024-2034: Integration of COTS Solutions Enhancing Military Communication Efficiency

Dublin, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Communications & COTS Market Report 2024-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



World revenue for the Military Communications & COTS Market is set to surpass US$41.27 billion in 2024.



The military communication and commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) industry are integral components of contemporary warfare, serving paramount functions in facilitating efficient communication channels and facilitating the utilisation of cutting-edge technologies. The domain of military communication encompasses a diverse range of systems and technologies that are essential for the purposes of command, control, and coordination within military units. Meanwhile, the commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) industry prioritises the development of readily adaptable solutions for military applications, providing cost-effective alternatives to custom-built systems.



The demand for military communication systems that are both reliable and secure has experienced a significant increase in recent years. This can be attributed to the dynamic nature of contemporary warfare and the growing dependence on technology for achieving operational success. Consequently, there has been an increasing focus on utilising COTS solutions in support of military communication infrastructure in order to accelerate deployment, minimise expenses, and take advantage of advancements in commercial technology.



The incorporation of COTS products within military communication systems presents numerous benefits, such as expedited acquisition, expandability, and seamless integration with pre-existing platforms. Military organisations can accelerate the acquisition process and improve operational effectiveness on the battlefield by implementing commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) solutions, which allow for faster deployment of advanced communication technologies.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Increasing Complexity of Warfare Driving Industry Growth

Rising Adoption of New Technologies in Military Communications

Growing Demand for Network-centric Warfare and Focus on Interoperability

Increasing Cyber Threats

Rising Global Defence Expenditure

Market Restraining Factors

Regulatory and Certification Requirements

Increasing Cost of Developing and Deploying of New Technologies

Market Opportunities

Use of Unmanned Systems and Autonomous Communications

Cloud-based Solutions

Market Segmentation

System

Military Satcom Systems

Military Radar Systems

Military Radio Systems

Military intercom Network Systems

Military Communication Management Systems

Others

Applications

Command and Control

Situational Awareness

Routine Operations

Other Applications

Type

Air-based Communication

Ship-based Communication

Air-ground Based Communication

Underwater Based Communication

Ground-based Communication

End-users

Air Forces

Land Forces

Naval Forces

Leading companies profiled in the report

AvTechTyee

BAE Systems Plc

Boeing Defence, Space & Security (BDS)

Cassidian DRS (Airbus)

Cobham Plc

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Elistair

Fortem Technologies

General Dynamics

Gilat Satellite Networks

Honeywell International, Inc.

Inmarsat Global Ltd.

Japan Radio Co.

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin Corporation

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Viasat Inc.



