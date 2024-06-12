Velocity Clinical Research partners with Luminis Health, moves into oncology in the U.S.

DURHAM, N.C., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velocity Clinical Research (“Velocity”), the leading multi-specialty clinical sites business, and Luminis Health, a non-profit health system providing care for 1.8 million people, today announce their partnership to conduct clinical research within the health group’s organization, connecting more patients with community-based research programs.



The partnership will involve Velocity taking over operation of the hospital’s existing clinical research capability in collaboration with Luminis Health’s world-class physician base, bringing increased efficiencies and cost savings. The two organizations hope to use this partnership to further grow the research base within the health system. The partnership also marks a significant entry by Velocity into oncology in the United States.

Erika Siegrist, Director, Research Administration at Luminis Health, said, “We are looking to do clinical research in a more cost-effective way. Our community-led approach to providing healthcare means more people than ever can access innovative treatment via clinical research, and we have lofty ambitions to expand our capabilities. Velocity is one of the only companies that has the size and scale to help us meet those goals.”

“By bringing more clinical trial opportunities to the people of Maryland, not only do they benefit from possibly life-saving treatments, but we’re working towards greater diversity and balancing of health equity, making us all better together.”

Luminis Health is a nationally recognized health system in Maryland, with more than 800 inpatient beds and nearly 100 sites of care across the region. Velocity will establish integrated research sites within existing Luminis Health locations, providing staff and bringing management experience in clinical trial operations and patient recruitment.

Paul Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer at Velocity, added: “As private site networks grow, hospitals are looking for ways to improve their research and development capabilities. Hospitals are fantastic for delivering life-saving treatments and it makes sense to have research facilities run in parallel with those services. However, doing clinical research well is a full-time job. That's where Velocity’s expertise can help deliver a more efficient solution, with a focus on patient care.”

“Doing research well means we can engage with principal investigators, widen a hospital’s therapeutic research base, and drive research. We look forward to elevating care standards, ensuring rigorous adherence to ethical guidelines, and cultivating a collaborative environment where expertise and innovation flourish to improve patient outcomes in a whole range of research areas, including oncology.”

Luminis are experts at treating all types of cancer. Less than 5% of adult cancer patients participate in cancer clinical trials due to a range of barriers including structural, clinical, and attitudinal factors. Velocity has other partnerships in its pipeline that will expand its oncology remit, bringing more clinical trial opportunities to cancer patients.

This is the latest announcement in a string of strategic partnerships where Velocity is committed to establishing research capabilities within existing clinical practices. Last year, Velocity announced its partnership with Privia Health, a physician enablement company serving more than 3,700 providers and 4.4 million patients, to open embedded clinical research sites within Privia’s practice network.

About Velocity Clinical Research

Velocity is the leading integrated site organization for clinical trials. With 90 sites and more than 220 investigators, Velocity partners with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to execute clinical trial protocols researching new drugs, medical devices, vaccines, diagnostics, and combination products that could improve human health and wellbeing. Velocity offers unified research site solutions to efficiently provide the right participants, investigators, and research staff for clinical trials across the U.S. and Europe.

The company also operates a technology hub in India, where it is unlocking a new era in clinical research by developing innovative systems to leverage expansive site, patient, and historical performance data. To learn more about how Velocity delivers high-quality data, exemplary patient care, and unprecedented efficiency for clinical trials at any scale, visit VelocityClinical.com .

About Luminis Health

Luminis Health is a nonprofit regional health system headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland. Comprised of Anne Arundel Medical Center, Doctors Community Medical Center (DCMC), J. Kent McNew Family Medical Center, Pathways, DCMC Rehab, and Luminis Health Clinical Enterprise, the system serves a population of 1.8 million people. As one of the area’s largest charitable assets — with 840 beds, more than 100 sites of care, and 9,600 team members — Luminis Health contributes close to $100 million for the community’s benefit. Learn more at LuminisHealth.org .

