HealthLynked Introduces Innovative Online Medical Record Request Form Using DocuSign

NAPLES, Fla., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – HealthLynked Corp. ( OTCQB: HLYK ), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions, announces its new online medical record request form, integrated with DocuSign. With just a few clicks, this cutting-edge feature allows patients to seamlessly request their medical records from doctors' offices, hospitals, and laboratories such as Lab Corp and Quest Diagnostics. The records are automatically added to the patients' HealthLynked Network profile, allowing patients to virtually "carry" their own records and quickly and easily share them with providers when needed.



This integration with DocuSign, a pioneer in electronic signature technology, ensures that patients can securely and conveniently obtain their medical records. Once requested, the information is automatically uploaded to the backend of the user's HealthLynked profile, providing a centralized and easily accessible repository of their health data.

Key benefits include:

Seamless Records Request . Patients can request medical records from multiple healthcare providers and laboratories. Concierge Members receive free personalized assistance in accessing their records from our experienced Concierge team.

. Patients can request medical records from multiple healthcare providers and laboratories. Concierge Members receive free personalized assistance in accessing their records from our experienced Concierge team. Enhanced Security . Utilizing DocuSign ensures that all requests are encrypted and secure, maintaining patient confidentiality.

. Utilizing DocuSign ensures that all requests are encrypted and secure, maintaining patient confidentiality. Centralized Health Data. All records are stored within the user's HealthLynked Network profile, allowing for easy management and access.

All records are stored within the user's HealthLynked Network profile, allowing for easy management and access. Flexible Storage Options. Free users can view up to five records, while paid members enjoy unlimited record storage.

Dr. Michael Dent, CEO of HealthLynked, stated: "We are thrilled to offer this new feature to our users. By integrating with DocuSign, we are not only enhancing the efficiency and security of medical record requests but also ensuring compliance with digital health standards. This makes it easier for patients to manage their health information, ultimately leading to better patient care through more comprehensive access to medical records."

Chris Hall, CTO of HealthLynked, added: "The development of the online medical record request form is a testament to our commitment to leveraging the latest technology to improve patient care. By digitizing and streamlining the process of obtaining medical records, we are making it more user-friendly and compliant with healthcare regulations. Access to more medical records that patients can share with their doctors directly leads to better, more informed patient care."

HealthLynked's new online medical record request form is part of its ongoing commitment to improving patient engagement and outcomes through innovative healthcare solutions. This feature not only streamlines the process of obtaining medical records but also empowers patients by giving them greater control over their health information.

For more information about HealthLynked and its services, please visit www.healthlynked.com .

About HealthLynked

HealthLynked Corp. is dedicated to improving global community health. Our mission unfolds in two pivotal goals: First, to transform healthcare into a system marked by enhanced efficiency and improved care for all, leveraging cutting-edge technology and connectivity. Second, to forge a patient-centric network that not only places patients at the heart of their healthcare journey but also mobilizes their participation to accelerate medical discoveries and the development of cures for diseases that impact humanity. This pioneering model empowers individuals with unparalleled access to and control over their medical information, fostering a collaborative environment where every patient's contribution can spearhead breakthroughs in health and wellness. Through these concerted efforts, we aim to secure a healthier future for generations to come.

At the heart of our endeavors is the HealthLynked Network, a sophisticated, cloud-based platform designed to facilitate the seamless exchange of medical information among patients and healthcare providers. By centralizing and securing medical data — including medications, allergies, past surgeries, and personal health records — our members are empowered to take an active role in managing their healthcare with unparalleled ease and efficiency.

HealthLynked is a beacon for healthcare providers, offering an ecosystem that enhances patient care through improved communication and access to critical health information. Our network fosters an environment where providers can gain valuable insights into practice operations, enhancing patient compliance and optimizing scheduling. Providers are encouraged to join our network by claiming their profiles, thereby accessing HealthLynked's suite of marketing tools designed to foster meaningful engagements with patients.

A cornerstone of our philosophy is the ethical management of healthcare data. HealthLynked does not sell any healthcare data, ensuring the privacy and security of our members' information at all times.

We invite you to join us in this journey towards a healthier future. Download the HealthLynked app today, available on both Android and Apple devices, and take the first step in taking control of your healthcare.

